Varghese Summersett Recognized in the 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms®

Varghese Summersett has been recognized in the 16th edition of Best Law Firms® in two practice areas.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varghese Summersett has been named to the 16th edition of Best Law Firms®, an elite honor that celebrates law firms that have demonstrated excellence in legal expertise, professional integrity, and client service.

In the 2026 rankings, Varghese Summersett has been named a:

Regional Tier 1 firm in Dallas/Fort Worth for Family Law

Regional Tier 2 firm in Dallas/Fort Worth for Criminal Defense: General Practice

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Best Law Firms®," said Benson Varghese, founder and managing partner of Varghese Summersett. "This distinction is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering pursuit of legal excellence."

The Best Law Firms® rankings are determined through a rigorous evaluation process, which includes client and professional references, peer reviews from leading attorneys, law firm surveys, and analysis of firmographic data. The methodology ensures a credible and transparent assessment, helping individuals and businesses find the most qualified legal counsel.

To be eligible for a Best Law Firms® ranking, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the current edition of Best Lawyers® in a ranked practice area and jurisdiction. Varghese Summersett's selection reflects the firm's standing as a trusted legal advocate and leader in the Texas legal community.

To view Varghese Summersett's official rankings, visit:Best Law Firms Rankings Report. For more information about the Best Law Firms® methodology or to explore all recognized firms, visitwww.bestlawfirms.com.

About Varghese Summersett

Varghese Summersett is a premier criminal defense, family law, and personal injury firm in Texas dedicated to helping people through life's greatest challenges. Each division is comprised of experienced, award-winning attorneys committed to providing exceptional legal services. Varghese Summersett has been named a DFW Favorite, Best Law Firm, Readers' Choice, Small Business of the Year, Best Company to Work For, and Best Place for Working Parents, among other accolades. The firm's lawyers have also been recognized as Top Attorneys, Super Lawyers, Rising Stars, Best Lawyers, and Ones to Watch in America. Four attorneys are board-certified, the highest designation an attorney can reach. The firm has locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, and Houston. Learn more at versustexas.com.

