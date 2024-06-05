VariQuest® Launches a New Educational Poster Design & Print System - the Perfecta® Q36

"VariQuest's mission is to engage every learner in reaching their potential, and there is no pairing of printers and content on the market that does a better job than the Perfecta Series in helping achieve that," said Jason Butts, CEO of Varitronics. Post this

The latest addition to the Perfecta line introduces the Q36's premium pigment ink system. This system enhances full-color output with increased vibrancy, durability, and longevity. Additionally, it features purposefully-sized cartridges designed to minimize waste. The new printer is also eco-friendly, featuring 35% recycled components and an 80% reduction in packaging, minimizing its impact on the environment.

Simultaneously, we're launching version 10.0 of the VariQuest Design Software, which includes enhanced functionality to support the Q36. It also offers hundreds of new templates and graphics in the Engage Every Learner Content, catering to English language learners, social-emotional learning, career & technical education, classroom curriculum, school spirit, and more.

"VariQuest's mission is to engage every learner in reaching their potential, and there is no pairing of printers and content on the market that does a better job than the Perfecta Series in helping achieve that," said Jason Butts, CEO of Varitronics.

In addition to the VariQuest Design Software, which is included with every VariQuest product, the company provides free online resources for its customers through the VariQuest Resource Center, which includes weekly new design templates, lesson plans, professional development supports, training materials, customer support, and much more.

For more information about the Perfecta Q36, Engage Every Learner Content, and complete suite of VariQuest tools, visit https://www.variquest.com/.

Varitronics supports educators and engages every student in their quest for learning by providing easy-to-use visual and kinesthetic learning tools paired with leading-edge content. Our VariQuest® Suite of products includes the award-winning Perfecta® Series Full Color Poster Design Systems, Cutout Maker 1800 Digital Die-Cut System, Motiva 400 Specialty Printing System, Cold Laminator, and Design Center Workstation. Educators use our tools to support students through learning curriculum, social-emotional growth, extracurricular events, and so much more. Our vision is to build a brighter future for every learner by providing tools that transform the learning environment. For more information about the VariQuest Visual & Kinesthetic Learning Suite, visit https://www.variquest.com/.

