VariQuest Launches StudioVQ™, a Next-Generation Creative Platform That Transforms How Schools Design, Create, and Inspire

"Teachers don't need another design tool—they need a better way to accomplish the work they're already doing," said Jason Butts, CEO of VariQuest. Post this

"Teachers don't need another design tool—they need a better way to accomplish the work they're already doing," said Jason Butts, CEO of VariQuest. "StudioVQ was built specifically for educators, giving them one streamlined platform to create everything from instructional visuals and manipulatives to school-wide signage and student recognition materials. It's about saving valuable time while helping every learner engage with meaningful visual experiences."

Unlike general-purpose design software, StudioVQ was developed around the unique needs of schools. Educators can quickly personalize ready-to-use education-specific resources or create original designs using an interface designed to be approachable for every staff member—regardless of design experience – on any browser, wherever they are. Designs can then be sent via the web to the Job Manager where admins can manage the output queue to be printed or cut by the VariQuest tools, on-the-spot.

Key StudioVQ Features

Education-First design experience built specifically for K-12 staff and school environments

Thousands of ready-to-use templates and graphics supporting instruction, classroom management, events, behavior supports, and school communications

Seamless integration with the complete VariQuest Learning Suite of tools for designing, printing, and cutting from a single platform

Flexible content creation allowing educators to customize existing resources or create original classroom materials, wherever there's an internet browser

Time-Saving workflow that helps teachers and staff produce professional-quality learning materials on-demand and filter through a centralized print queue

Scalable for every school with collaborative access that supports classrooms, media centers, district offices, libraries, and makerspaces

StudioVQ represents the next chapter of the VariQuest ecosystem, modernizing the company's trusted Design Center Software while expanding creative capabilities and simplifying everyday workflows. The platform streamlines the material-development process and empowers educators to spend less time creating materials and more time focusing on teaching, student engagement, and learning outcomes.

The launch reinforces VariQuest's ongoing mission to help schools engage learners through visual communication, differentiated instruction, and hands-on learning experiences. By bringing powerful creative tools and educational content together into a single platform, StudioVQ enables educators to produce impactful instructional resources quickly, consistently, and confidently.

StudioVQ is available now as part of the VariQuest Learning Suite. To learn more about StudioVQ and the complete line of VariQuest tools, visit https://www.variquest.com.

About VariQuest:

VariQuest helps educators create engaging learning environments through innovative visual and kinesthetic learning solutions. The VariQuest Learning Suite combines purpose-built hardware, an intuitive design platform, and education-specific content that enables schools to create posters, banners, manipulatives, bulletin board materials, awards, signage, and countless other instructional resources—all designed to improve engagement while saving educators valuable time.

Media Contact

Katie Crawford, VariQuest, 1 800-328-0585 6447, [email protected], https://www.variquest.com

SOURCE VariQuest