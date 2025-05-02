Varys Capital Appoints Industry Veteran Tom Dunleavy as Head of Venture

Varys Capital, a leading digital asset management firm, announced the appointment of Tom Dunleavy, CFA, CAIA, as Head of Venture.
DUBAI, UAE, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Dunleavy brings a distinguished career spanning both traditional finance and digital assets. His career began in investment management at industry leader, State Street, followed by a leadership role at a top-three institutional investment consultant, Meketa Investment Group. At Meketa, Tom was responsible for building and managing institutional investment portfolios, ranging from $100 million to $8 billion. He also sat on the firm's five-person macroeconomic committee, voting on tactical positioning for the firm's $1T+ in assets. After Meketa, he served as a Senior Analyst on Messari's Enterprise Research team, writing over 40 research reports for venture and hedge fund clients. His insights have been featured in Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, Forbes, and more. He is an established industry voice, speaking at both conferences and directly to lawmakers in Washington to help advance digital assets.
In his new role, Mr. Dunleavy will lead Varys Capital's venture investment division, which is a CIMA and ADGM-registered venture fund. His appointment underscores Varys Capital's commitment to strengthening its position in the competitive crypto venture capital landscape.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Varys Capital team," said Managing Principal Darius Askaripour for Varys Capital. "His extensive experience in both traditional finance and the cryptocurrency sector, combined with his analytical rigor and industry relationships, makes him the ideal leader to drive our venture strategy forward as we enter this next phase of growth."
"I'm excited to join Varys Capital at such a pivotal time for both the firm and the broader digital asset ecosystem," said Dunleavy. "Varys Capital has established itself as a forward-thinking investment firm with an impressive track record and strong commitment to directly helping portfolio companies succeed. I look forward to building upon this foundation and implementing a data-driven approach to venture investing that focuses on projects with strong fundamentals and sustainable growth potential."
As Head of Venture, Mr. Dunleavy aims to build on Varys Capital's early success. Drawing from his experience analyzing market trends and evaluating projects, he plans to implement rigorous investment frameworks that identify promising opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management practices.
About Varys Capital
Varys Capital is a global, multi-strategy digital asset fund focused on empowering innovative startups in technology and emerging industries. With a mission to drive transformative growth, Vary Capital provides strategic funding, mentorship, and access to a robust network of industry leaders. Known for its hands-on approach, the firm partners with visionary entrepreneurs to scale groundbreaking ideas into market-leading companies, fostering innovation and delivering strong returns for its investors. Varys Capital's Fund I is led by MBS Global, the office of Qatari royal Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani.
