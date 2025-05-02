Varys Capital Appoints Industry Veteran Tom Dunleavy as Head of Venture

Varys Capital, a leading digital asset management firm, announced the appointment of Tom Dunleavy, CFA, CAIA, as Head of Venture. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Varys Capital team," said Managing Principal Darius Askaripour for Varys Capital. "His extensive experience in both traditional finance and the cryptocurrency sector, combined with his analytical rigor and industry relationships, makes him the ideal leader to drive our venture strategy forward as we enter this next phase of growth."

"I'm excited to join Varys Capital at such a pivotal time for both the firm and the broader digital asset ecosystem," said Dunleavy. "Varys Capital has established itself as a forward-thinking investment firm with an impressive track record and strong commitment to directly helping portfolio companies succeed. I look forward to building upon this foundation and implementing a data-driven approach to venture investing that focuses on projects with strong fundamentals and sustainable growth potential."

As Head of Venture, Mr. Dunleavy aims to build on Varys Capital's early success. Drawing from his experience analyzing market trends and evaluating projects, he plans to implement rigorous investment frameworks that identify promising opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management practices.

About Varys Capital

Varys Capital is a global, multi-strategy digital asset fund focused on empowering innovative startups in technology and emerging industries. With a mission to drive transformative growth, Vary Capital provides strategic funding, mentorship, and access to a robust network of industry leaders. Known for its hands-on approach, the firm partners with visionary entrepreneurs to scale groundbreaking ideas into market-leading companies, fostering innovation and delivering strong returns for its investors. Varys Capital's Fund I is led by MBS Global, the office of Qatari royal Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani.

