Varys Capital Leads Momentum's Seed Round, Doubling Down on the MoveVM Ecosystem

Varys Capital has deepened its commitment to the MoveVM ecosystem by leading the seed round and liquidity contribution in Momentum, a next-generation blockchain DEX platform. With investments from Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, Gate Ventures, Sui, Aptos, Amber Group, Jump, and more, Momentum is poised for substantial growth.
DUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varys Capital has been an early believer in the MoveVM ecosystem, leading the pre-seed round for Movement Labs. With its investment in Momentum, the firm further reinforces its confidence in the next wave of blockchain scalability solutions. This move aligns with the firm's strategy to back innovative technologies, creating congruence within aggregated liquidity designed to incentivize traders, provisioners, and protocols.
Momentum is solving a critical challenge — unlocking sustainable, protocol-owned liquidity for the Move ecosystem. By implementing the ve(3,3) model, Momentum is positioning itself as the leading liquidity hub in this space.
This refined model ensures:
- 100% of trading fees go to veMMT holders, incentivizing long-term commitment and active governance
- Bribe-driven incentives enable protocols to attract liquidity without excessive emissions
- Institutional-grade liquidity provisioning through deep integration with leading DeFi infrastructure
The result? A sustainable, self-reinforcing flywheel where traders, liquidity providers, and governance participants are all aligned.
Momentum isn't just building liquidity — it's creating a new standard.
"The Move ecosystem is at an inflection point, and we see Momentum as a key player in pushing its adoption forward," said Darius Askaripour, Managing Partner at Varys Capital. "Their work is building the foundation for transparent liquidity mechanisms, allowing markets to be more accessible and fluid, and we're thrilled to support them in this journey."
Momentum's CEO, Wendy Fu, previously at Meta and Amazon, echoed this enthusiasm: "Having Varys Capital, one of the earliest investors in Movement Labs, in our corner is a significant win. Their soft-spoken yet impactful investment prowess is unparalleled. Their belief in our vision and deep expertise in digital assets will be invaluable as we scale our solutions."
Varys Capital's latest fund is backed by MBS Global, the family office for H.H. Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani of Qatar's ruling royal family, and Aquanow Ventures, Canada's most prominent digital integration provider. With strong institutional backing, Varys Capital is focused on accelerating high-impact blockchain ventures.
