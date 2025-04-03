Varys Capital Leads Momentum's Seed Round, Doubling Down on the MoveVM Ecosystem

Varys Capital backs Momentum as seed round lead. With top-tier investors like Circle, Coinbase, Sui, Aptos Foundations, and Jump Crypto, Momentum is redefining DEX liquidity with greater access and transparency. Post this

This refined model ensures:

100% of trading fees go to veMMT holders, incentivizing long-term commitment and active governance

Bribe-driven incentives enable protocols to attract liquidity without excessive emissions

Institutional-grade liquidity provisioning through deep integration with leading DeFi infrastructure

The result? A sustainable, self-reinforcing flywheel where traders, liquidity providers, and governance participants are all aligned.

Momentum isn't just building liquidity — it's creating a new standard.

"The Move ecosystem is at an inflection point, and we see Momentum as a key player in pushing its adoption forward," said Darius Askaripour, Managing Partner at Varys Capital. "Their work is building the foundation for transparent liquidity mechanisms, allowing markets to be more accessible and fluid, and we're thrilled to support them in this journey."

Momentum's CEO, Wendy Fu, previously at Meta and Amazon, echoed this enthusiasm: "Having Varys Capital, one of the earliest investors in Movement Labs, in our corner is a significant win. Their soft-spoken yet impactful investment prowess is unparalleled. Their belief in our vision and deep expertise in digital assets will be invaluable as we scale our solutions."

Varys Capital's latest fund is backed by MBS Global, the family office for H.H. Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani of Qatar's ruling royal family, and Aquanow Ventures, Canada's most prominent digital integration provider. With strong institutional backing, Varys Capital is focused on accelerating high-impact blockchain ventures.

