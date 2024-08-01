VASARI TO BRING STREAMING ART TO LG SMART TVs WORLDWIDE

"We are thrilled to partner with LG, bringing the beauty and inspiration of great visual art into homes around the globe." – Eric Hayes, CEO and Founder of Vasari Post this

Starting August 1st, Vasari will be available on all LG Smart TVs with webOS, offering users a museum-like real life experience in accessing and enjoying visual art. The integration with LG's advanced smart TV technology will allow art enthusiasts to explore and stream a vast collection of artworks from the comfort of their living rooms.

"We are thrilled to partner with LG, a leader in innovative home entertainment solutions," said Eric Hayes, CEO and Founder of Vasari. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to make visual art a part of everyone's daily life. With Vasari now available on LG Smart TVs with webOS, we are bringing the beauty and inspiration of visual art into homes around the globe."

LG Smart TV viewers will now have access to a diverse range of artworks, from classical masterpieces to contemporary fine art photography, all custom curated to suit each individual's tastes and preferences. Vasari's platform is designed to transform any living space into a dynamic art gallery, offering high-resolution displays and a seamless browsing experience.

"We are excited to offer Vasari's innovative art streaming service to webOS users," said Matthew Durgin, Vice President North American Content and Services at LG Electronics. "This new partnership enhances our commitment to providing our customers with diverse and enriching content options. Vasari's unique art service is a perfect addition to the extensive content already available on webOS."

Key features of Vasari on LG Smart TVs include:

Extensive Art Collection: Access thousands of artworks from renowned artists and up-and-coming talents.

Curated Sequences: Enjoy specially curated sequences tailored to different moods, themes, and occasions.

High-Resolution Displays: Experience art in stunning detail and vibrant colors on LG's state-of-the-art screens.

User-Friendly Interface: Navigate effortlessly through Vasari's rich library with LG's intuitive smart TV interface.

Global Accessibility: Stream art from any part of the world, bringing diverse cultures and artistic expressions into your home.

To celebrate the launch, Vasari and LG are offering a special promotion for new subscribers. For a limited time, users can enjoy a 90-day ad-free trial period, providing an opportunity to explore the vast array of art available on the platform.

For more information about Vasari's partnership with LG and the art streaming service, please visit vasari.art

About Vasari

Vasari is a revolutionary platform designed to stream visual art, similar to how music is streamed on popular platforms. Founded by Eric Hayes, Vasari aims to integrate visual art into everyday life, providing users with access to an extensive collection of artworks from various mediums, genres and periods.

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contact

Kelley Lee, Vasari, 1 (305) 509-8603 3, [email protected], vasari.art

