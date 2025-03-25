Vascular Phenotyping: A New Paradigm in Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

It is particularly important in studies targeting cardiovascular, respiratory, renal and metabolic diseases as well as in women's health and in various ethnicities where vascular changes is both a mediator and a marker of disease progression. Post this

As precision medicine continues to evolve, vascular phenotyping serves as an indispensable bridge between research and clinical application, ultimately improving patient care and therapeutic innovation.

Register for this webinar today to explore how vascular phenotyping can be included in the design of clinical trials, and how new digital health technologies that capture biomarkers of vascular disease can be used to determine the efficacy of emerging therapies.

Join Dr. Sanjeev Bhavnani, MD FACC, Chief Clinical Officer, Cardiex, for the live webinar on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Vascular Phenotyping: A New Paradigm in Drug Development.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks