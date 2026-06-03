Vascuscreen Introduces Next-Generation Wellness Screening for Healthcare Providers

"Vascuscreen gives modern wellness practices objective physiologic data that transforms preventive care, client engagement, and practice growth." Post this

"The wellness industry has been asking for a technology that bridges the gap between what providers can see in a routine visit and what is actually happening inside the body," said Robert Mascarelli, President of Vascuscreen. "Vascuscreen is that next-generation platform, built to give every type of practice, from chiropractic to longevity, a disruptive new way to serve their clients and grow their programs."

STATE-OF-THE-ART SCREENING TECHNOLOGY DESIGNED FOR EVERY MODERN WELLNESS PRACTICE

The Vascuscreen Wellness Screening System completes a comprehensive physiologic assessment in ten minutes. The process is entirely non-invasive, integrates into existing client intake workflows, and can be administered by medical assistants or support staff with minimal training. Results are delivered through visual, color-coded reports that translate complex physiologic data into insights clients can understand immediately.

The system evaluates six key physiologic markers: vascular compliance patterns, microvascular performance markers, autonomic nervous system balance, heart rate variability trends, circulation efficiency patterns, and blood pressure response dynamics. At a flat rate of $179, with optional licensed clinician interpretation available through a third-party provider for an additional $20, preventive health screening through Vascuscreen offers a compelling value proposition compared to traditional cardiac or autonomic diagnostic pathways that can cost $300 to $2,000 or more.

For chiropractic practices, the platform replaces subjective pain reporting with quantifiable vascular and autonomic markers that support stronger care plans and long-term client retention. For longevity and optimization centers, Vascuscreen enables vascular health screening baselines that power hyper-personalized protocols aligned with each client's actual physiologic data. Wellness clinics and med spas gain a recurring re-screening cadence every three to six months that drives measurable client engagement and predictable revenue. For primary care settings exploring corporate health screening and employee wellness programs, Vascuscreen delivers a cash-based, insurance-free screening model that requires no capital investment and carries no financial risk.

NO UPFRONT COST. NEW REVENUE OPPORTUNITY.

Vascuscreen's partner model is structured to eliminate every conventional barrier to adoption. There is no equipment purchase, no lease obligation, and no upfront cost for qualified practices. The platform generates per-screening revenue, supports a cash-based service model free from insurance billing complexity, and is designed to scale alongside a practice's existing client flow.

Based on an average of four screenings per day, practices can generate approximately $6,000 in monthly revenue through the program. Objective physiologic data deepens client conversations, supports personalized wellness programming, and establishes a recurring touchpoint that reinforces the practice's role as a trusted health partner.

Screening insights are intended for preventive and educational purposes and are not intended for diagnosis or medical treatment. To learn more about how Vascuscreen supports modern wellness programs, visit vascuscreen.com.

About Vascuscreen

Vascuscreen is a health technology company providing FDA-cleared, non-invasive preventive screening solutions for chiropractic practices, wellness clinics, longevity centers, med spas, primary care practices, corporate wellness programs, and union and municipal wellness initiatives. The Vascuscreen platform delivers objective physiologic insight into vascular, autonomic, and cardiometabolic indicators, enabling healthcare providers and organizations to scale proactive wellness programs without upfront capital investment.

Screening insights may support conversations around lifestyle, wellness, and preventive health strategies. Specific programs depend on provider judgment and client needs. Illustrative revenue figures may vary based on clinic pricing, participation, and service structure.

Media Contact

Clay Darrohn, Vascuscreen LLC., 1 8008211733, [email protected], VASCUSCREEN.COM

SOURCE Vascuscreen LLC.