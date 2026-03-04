VasoHealthcare Hosts Hands-On Team Bike Build During National Sales Meeting, Benefiting San Antonio Youth

VasoHealthcare, in partnership with Bikes for Goodness Sake, turned its Annual National Sales Meeting into a powerful act of service, building 27 new bicycles to give to students in San Antonio's Southwest ISD.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikes for Goodness Sake announced today that VasoHealthcare turned its Annual National Sales Meeting into a powerful act of service, hosting a team bike build event in San Antonio on February 23. The effort produced 27 new bicycles that will empower students in the Southwest Independent School District.

The event was part of VasoHealthcare's annual Vaso Gives Back program, a company-wide initiative dedicated to community impact. This year, leadership made a conscious decision to create a more hands-on and meaningful experience for the entire organization, one that would unite team members from across the US while making a direct difference in the lives of local students in the San Antonio area.

After exploring various options, VasoHealthcare selected Bikes for Goodness Sake (BFGS) for this year's event because of its nonprofit mission and commitment to Title I schools, ensuring a tangible, immediate community impact that directly benefits the children receiving the bikes.

Mark and Kenna Smith of Bikes for Goodness Sake were in attendance alongside their team of local mechanics, guiding VasoHealthcare employees through the build process and ensuring every bike met safety and quality standards.

"When companies integrate service into moments like a national sales meeting, it sends a powerful message about culture and leadership," said Mark Smith, Founder of Bikes for Goodness Sake. "These 27 bikes represent more than transportation; they represent opportunity, confidence, and hope for students in Southwest ISD. We're grateful to VasoHealthcare for embracing a hands-on approach that will make a lasting difference."

On the day of the event, three representatives from Southwest ISD attended to support the effort, and the Superintendent addressed attendees with heartfelt remarks highlighting the meaningful impact these bikes will have on students and their families. The 27 bicycles will be distributed to selected students at a later date, with two local VasoHealthcare employees planning to attend and help present the bikes in person.

Sandra Hernandez, Assistant Athletic Director for PE/Character Development for Southwest ISD, shared her appreciation, "Attending the Bikes for Goodness Sake event was truly unforgettable. The joy, generosity, and heart behind every bike built was inspiring to witness. The BFGS team created an experience that was not only fun but deeply meaningful for everyone involved. We are incredibly grateful to VasoHealthcare for their commitment to giving back and investing in our community. Because of this partnership, we now have the privilege of putting brand-new bikes into the hands of deserving students across our schools and we can't wait to see the smiles that follow."

Sarah Cooper of VasoHealthcare reflected on the impact the experience had on their team. "As part of our Annual National Sales Meeting and Vaso Gives Back program, we wanted to do something truly hands-on and meaningful. Partnering with Bikes for Goodness Sake was the perfect fit. We love their mission and knowing that our annual contributions go directly to benefit the kids made this decision easy. We are incredibly grateful to the Bikes for Goodness Sake team and the mechanics; everyone was so helpful. The event was well-run, organized, and seamless from start to finish. Our whole team loved it!"

Through events like this, Bikes for Goodness Sake continues to partner with purpose-driven organizations to turn corporate gatherings into meaningful community impact, bringing joy, mobility, and opportunity to students in Title I schools across the country.

About VasoHealthcare

VasoHealthcare is a leading alternative channel sales organization committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Since 2010, we've partnered exclusively with GE HealthCare to represent select diagnostic imaging and ultrasound solutions across the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaso Corporation, VasoHealthcare was created to expand access to advanced healthcare technologies and drive growth through strategic diversification. Our mission is simple: empower healthcare providers with world-class imaging solutions that improve patient care and enhance operational efficiency. Learn more at http://vasohealthcare.com.

About Southwest ISD

Southwest Independent School District is a distinguished, award-winning school district located in San Antonio and Bexar County with numerous recognitions at the region and state level. SWISD prides itself in its family-friendly schools, quality education, positive and inclusive community culture, and wide-range of college and career-ready programs. Learn more at https://www.swisd.net.

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a nonprofit organization that works with companies, nonprofits, and local bike mechanics to build and donate high-quality bikes to children and adults in need across the U.S. Through simple, hands-on events, they turn teamwork into meaningful impact—helping build stronger teams and stronger communities, one bike at a time. Learn more at www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org.

