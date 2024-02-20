VAST Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List in the Elite 150 Category

"VAST is excited to be recognized again by CRN with inclusion in the MSP 500 for 2024. With Managed Public Cloud and Cloud-Backup-as-a-Service offerings leading the way in recent growth, we are helping more customers co-manage their IT environments, spanning on-premise and in the cloud." Post this

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, the MSP Elite 150, and the Managed Security 100. VAST was included in the Elite 150 category which recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services customers.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

"VAST is excited to be recognized again by CRN with inclusion in the MSP 500 for 2024. With Managed Public Cloud and Cloud-Backup-as-a-Service offerings leading the way in recent growth, we are helping more customers co-manage their IT environments, spanning on-premise and in the cloud," states Bob Swanson, President at VAST. "A one-size-fits-all approach to managed services or outsourcing no longer makes sense. VAST's customizable offerings allow customers to selectively out-task certain responsibilities, allowing them to focus on business priorities. VAST has your back!"

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.

About VAST

VAST provides IT services and cloud management solutions to companies and organizations across the United States. VAST services help businesses reduce cost and simplify the management of their evolving on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VAST is a provider of solutions and services for leading public and private cloud platforms, enterprise storage, infrastructure, and data management technologies. Founded in 1989, VAST is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. For more information, visit http://www.VastITservices.com, or call 800-432-VAST.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

Media Contact

Heather Rowney, Modern Marketing Partners, (331) 231-2068, [email protected], https://www.modernmarketingpartners.com/

SOURCE VAST