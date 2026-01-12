Vastly Unveils FUSION, an Agentic Platform that Unifies Your Entire Ecosystem

New AI-native architecture to consolidate fragmented systems, drive user engagement, and capture revenue across partner ecosystems

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vastly has launched FUSION, an AI-native customer experience platform redesigned from the ground up to transform how organizations unify their products, services, people, and data. Unlike legacy platforms that bolt on artificial intelligence as an afterthought, FUSION was architected with multi-agent AI at its core, enabling mid-market and enterprise businesses to move beyond linear, rules-based automation and toward goal-based orchestration, consolidating fragmented ecosystems under a single brand, driving meaningful daily engagement, and capturing revenue across their entire network, in days, not months.

Today's businesses face unprecedented fragmentation in how they deliver customer experiences. Organizations operate on disconnected platforms, forcing their customers to navigate multiple logins and systems, thereby impacting the revenue that flows back to them. Additionally, one-third of platform ecosystems fail due to poor management, while disconnected tools cost 35% more to operate and take 30% longer to implement than integrated platforms. Traditional solutions have attempted to address these challenges with surface-level integrations and retrofitted AI capabilities, but the fundamental architecture was never designed for true unification at scale.

"We didn't just enhance our platform, we rebuilt it from the ground up to incorporate AI at every level," said Eric Barash, CEO at Vastly. "FUSION is AI-native, not AI-added. This fundamental difference means our multi-agent architecture doesn't just analyze data; it shifts your business from automating tasks to automating outcomes, coordinating intelligent actions across your entire ecosystem, surfacing cross-partner opportunities in real-time, and acting on your behalf automatically. Think of FUSION as the conductor of your orchestra, not just another instrument. Other CX platforms require their ecosystem. FUSION unifies yours."

AI-Native Architecture: Built Differently from Day One

FUSION's multi-agent AI system represents a fundamental departure from conventional platforms. The architecture enables users to ask complex analytical questions such as projected revenue impact from strategic pricing changes and receive instant insights complete with visualizations and actionable recommendations. The system can physically execute code in seconds to extract and analyze data, create charts and graphs on the fly, and deliver intelligence that would traditionally require hours of manual analysis.

Universal connectivity through Multi-Cloud Protocol (MCP) allows FUSION agents to interface with any compliant system in an organization's broader ecosystem. If it has an API, FUSION can unify it, transforming scattered tools into one intelligent system without forcing businesses to abandon working processes.

At Vastly, we believe that MCPs will revolutionize the AI landscape, as other leaders in the industry have already stated.

FUSION doesn't just serve customers; it works alongside your team. The platform functions as software-as-an-employee, turning fractured tools and product gaps into a cohesive, intelligent part of your workforce.

Three Pillars of Business Amplification

FUSION delivers value across three integrated dimensions:

Intelligent Unification to Orchestrate Your Ecosystem - FUSION serves as your AI-native command center, unifying products, services, people, and data into a cohesive, intelligent part of your workforce. Where traditional technology acts as railroad tracks moving data linearly between apps, FUSION orchestrates outcomes across your entire operation, and you can launch in days, not months, all under your own white-labeled brand.

Intelligent Engagement to Drive Daily Engagement - FUSION transforms occasional transactions into daily habits by providing one branded destination customers actually want to visit. Everything loads with customer information pre-populated, and tasks execute in one integrated experience. Members connect with industry peers, share best practices, and discover new services organically within branded ecosystems. Peer recommendations drive adoption better than any marketing campaign. The platform runs all partners as one connected network with shared revenue tracking, instant user provisioning, and continuous improvements based on real performance data.

Intelligent Operations to Capture Revenue & Insight - FUSION serves as a growth engine that packages services, captures revenue, tracks every dollar, and delivers actionable intelligence across entire ecosystems. Individual tools see only their own data. FUSION's AI analyzes data and behavior patterns across your entire ecosystem to surface cross-partner opportunities and take next actions on your behalf. Self-service administration lets teams configure the platform, manage users, adjust pricing, and control their ecosystem without IT dependencies. One intelligent dashboard provides complete visibility into what's driving results.

Platform Economics for Every Organization

Platform businesses command 2.1x higher valuation multiples than traditional SaaS companies. Until now, these economics were available only to the largest technology companies with massive development resources. FUSION democratizes platform economics, enabling mid-market organizations and enterprise leaders to achieve higher revenue per customer, reduced operational costs, and increased engagement metrics that drive enterprise value.

"Think of this as ripping the cover off an entirely new vehicle," added Barash. "FUSION transforms your existing products, services, people, and data into one seamless experience, enabling our customers to deliver enterprise-level solutions to small business owners and giving them a seat at the table. That's what we mean by Business Amplified."

Serving Mid-Market Makers and Enterprise Leaders

FUSION is designed for organizations ready to transform their customer experience and partner ecosystems. Mid-market organizations (including associations, franchises, dealer networks, and group purchasing organizations) gain higher valuations, competitive positioning, and simultaneous operational efficiency and revenue growth. Enterprise leaders across industries like financial services, healthcare, technology, professional services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, and retail benefit from unified ecosystems that create competitive differentiation, cross-portfolio intelligence, and multi-business unit deployment that multiplies platform benefits exponentially.

A New Category of Platform

Current industry solutions fall short in six critical areas that FUSION was purpose-built to address: unified ecosystem management, brand control across scattered vendor tools, deep AI-native integration, cross-partner intelligence, rapid deployment timelines, and cost-effective implementation. Where competitors offer point solutions that add complexity, FUSION provides a comprehensive, AI-native platform that reduces fragmentation while creating new value.

Availability

FUSION is available now. Organizations interested in experiencing the platform firsthand are invited to schedule a demonstration at govastly.com.

About Vastly

Vastly is the white-label customer experience platform that unifies your existing products, services, people, and data into one seamless ecosystem. Powered by built-in intelligence, you amplify your brand presence, deepen engagement, drive operational excellence, and unlock new income streams, in days, not months.

