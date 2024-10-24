VAT4U launches the first AI-Powered VAT engine for Accounts Payable and Travel Expenses

The release of our AI-powered VAT automation features marks a milestone in our mission to simplify VAT management for Accounts Payable and Travel Expenses. With VAT4U SmartAI engine, we empower companies to process VAT faster and more accurately than ever before. Damien Moras, Co-Founder at VAT4U Post this

By leveraging Generative AI, VAT4U simplifies complex VAT processes, offering businesses unprecedented efficiency, speed, and accuracy.

Transforming VAT Management with AI

At the core of VAT4U's latest release, the VAT4U SmartAI engine introduces advanced features that automate and streamline VAT workflows, specifically tailored for AP and T&E processes. Designed to handle bulk data with precision, VAT4U ensures that businesses can manage VAT processes with minimal effort while maximizing accuracy and compliance.

Key Features of VAT4U SmartAI

AI-Driven Data Enrichment: Automates and enhances invoice and receipt processing by enriching data, ensuring complete accuracy and compliance in large-scale data assessments. This feature improves risk management, accelerates accounting tasks, and identifies cash leaks efficiently.

AI Query Management: Streamlines the handling of VAT-related queries received by Tax Authorities through organizing tasks, preparing accurate responses, and attaching necessary documentation, significantly improving response times and reducing administrative workload.

VAT Chat Bot: Powered by extensive VAT knowledge, it offers support for VAT-related questions and platform navigation ensuring businesses receive quick assistance exactly when they need it.

Empowering Businesses with Smarter VAT Management

With VAT4U SmartAI, businesses can now harness AI-driven technology to manage VAT processes for AP and T&E more efficiently than ever before. This innovation not only reduces costs and improves compliance, but also helps companies streamline their operations, enabling them to focus on their core business while VAT4U takes care of the rest.

In this video, you'll see a concrete example of one of our AI-driven features - automated query handling - in action. VAT4U SmartAI interprets requests, generates accurate responses in multiple languages, and prepares the final letter for submission to the administration.

About VAT4U

VAT4U is a leading engine in AI-driven VAT management, dedicated to providing faster, smarter, and more efficient VAT solutions for Accounts Payable and Travel Expenses for businesses worldwide.

Leading organizations like Airbus, Amazon, Bosch, Evonik, GEA, and SONY have chosen VAT4U as their trusted partner in VAT management for AP and T&E.

VAT4U offers three tailored packages: Technology-only for in-house teams using VAT4U SmartAI, Hybrid for a mix of internal management and outsourced expertise, and Outsourcing for fully managed VAT services.

With the release of VAT4U SmartAI, VAT4U continues to lead the industry in innovation and automation, redefining the future of VAT management.

