Vatrer Power Shares How a Texas Homesteader Replaced His Backup Generator with Lithium

A Texas homeowner replaced his backup generator with a Vatrer lithium battery system, gaining reliable power without the noise, fumes, and maintenance of traditional generators.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- February 2023 is not a month central Texas homeowners forget. An ice storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes across the Austin area, and some neighborhoods stayed dark for days. For one family on five acres outside the city, that outage started an 18-month experiment that ended with their generator parked in the shed for good.

They bought a Honda EU2200i the following spring. They ran it during outages, tested it monthly, changed the oil, and kept stabilized gas on hand. It worked. It also meant starting the machine at 2 a.m. in the rain, dragging it out of the shed, while the exhaust smell drifted across the yard.

Last year they replaced it with a Vatrer 12V 460Ah lithium battery wired through a 2000W inverter and their existing solar charge controller. The setup keeps the refrigerator, freezer, and lights running for two days or three on a single charge, and the battery level is checked from a phone through the Vatrer Bluetooth app, no walk to the barn required.

The first big test was during our six-hour outage in March. The battery stepped in, and no one was aware the grid was down until their phone received the notification and coffee was already made in the kitchen. "No noise, no fumes, no walking outside in the rain," said the homeowner. "My wife just said, 'This is what it should have been the whole time'."

The Vatrer 12V 460Ah battery is built around Grade A lithium iron phosphate cells and rated for thousands of charge cycles, with an integrated battery management system that protects the cells under sustained load. The generator is still kept as a backup, but it has not left the shed since the battery setup was finished.

"Most people buy a generator because it is the familiar answer, and it is a good answer right up until the moment it has to run for three days," said Emma of Vatrer Power. "What this family found is that a battery can do the same job without the maintenance, the noise, or the midnight trips outside. That is the experience we want every homeowner to be able to have."

About Vatrer Power

Vatrer Power is a manufacturer of lithium (LiFePO4) batteries for RVs, golf carts, marine use, and off-grid solar systems. The company designs batteries that are lighter, longer-lasting, and easier to maintain than traditional lead-acid options, with built-in battery management and Bluetooth monitoring across its product line.

Learn more: Vatrer Power

Media Contact

Mary Zhou, Vatrer Power, 1 (904)449-0839, [email protected]

SOURCE Vatrer Power