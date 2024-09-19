Vaughn College Appoints Brendan Leonard as New Vice President of Finance and Business Services

"The Vaughn community is excited to welcome Brendan. His background in finance, nonprofits, and higher education, along with his knowledge of Vaughn, will strengthen our strategic and financial vision for the institution's long-term success," said Vaughn College President Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo. Post this

He has previously worked with Vaughn College where he played a significant role in supporting the institution's strategic planning efforts, gaining insights into the College's unique goals and challenges. His familiarity with Vaughn and deep expertise in financial strategy will help drive the College's mission forward to serve its student body as it continues to expand its programs and initiatives.

"The Vaughn community is excited to welcome Brendan," said President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo. "His background in finance, nonprofits and higher education, as well as his knowledge of Vaughn, will support and strengthen our strategic and financial vision for the long-term success of the institution."

Leonard holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Haverford College and a master's of business administration in public and nonprofit administration from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. As vice president of finance and business services, Leonard will oversee finance, facilities, financial aid, events, human resources and IT services.

Vaughn's current Vice President of Finance and Business Services Robert Waldman will be retiring from the institution after 27 years of service.

VAUGHN COLLEGE: Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, nonprofit four-year college that enrolls more than 1,300 students in master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 14 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Ninety-eight percent of Vaughn College graduates, 78 percent in their field of study, are employed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In a study conducted by The Equality of Opportunity Project, and reported in The New York Times, Vaughn was ranked number one in upward mobility nationwide.

For more information on Vaughn College, please visit http://www.vaughn.edu.

