Vaughn College Celebrates the Class of 2025 at its 93rd Commencement Ceremony

"We are now Vaughn College alumni — a title that comes with honor, pride and responsibility," said Mbanefo to his fellow graduates. "Nothing can stop you if you remember who you are and where you come from."

Doctor Claiborne was the first black woman pilot in the history of the United States Air Force before becoming one of only 24 black woman pilots out of 17,000 at United Airlines. She earned more than 23,000 flight hours and worked her way up to Captain the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. She serves as the president emeritus of Sisters of the Skies to support the next generation of Black women pursuing pilot careers, and as a board member of the Grand Dames of Aviation. Claiborne shared insights from her extensive aviation career and urged graduates to create new paths forward, trust themselves and speak up even when uncertain. Claiborne was awarded an honorary doctoral degree for her pioneering spirit, service to her country and inspiring the next generation of leaders including Vaughn students.

Providing advice she had received from a mentor during her career she noted, "In navigating life remember no matter how cloudy the surface, you will rise above," encouraged Claiborne. "The sky was never the limit. You are trailblazers ready to take your place to keep the world moving forward."

President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo highlighted the College's commitment to academic excellence and student success. She recognized the faculty, board of trustees and industry partners for their contributions to Vaughn's vision to change the world one student at a time with a transformative education that leads to a lifetime of opportunity. "You have been challenged and tested – and have prevailed. This event marks the beginning of a new phase in your lives. I encourage you to take the time today to appreciate this incredible milestone, and to celebrate your triumph!" said DeVivo.

During the ceremony, special recognition was given to a group of high school students who attended the ceremony and received the Uncrewed Aerial Systems Certificate. A posthumous degree was awarded to Justin Diaz, an aviation maintenance student whose family was in attendance to accept his degree. Additionally, outstanding students were acknowledged for their educational excellence and contributions to the College community in clubs, competitions and degree programs.

As the ceremony concluded, Dr. DeVivo congratulated the graduates and emphasized the importance of staying connected as Vaughn alumni. She encouraged them to continue pursuing excellence in their careers and to be ambassadors for the College in their professional endeavors.

VAUGHN COLLEGE: Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, nonprofit four-year college that enrolls more than 1,300 students in master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 14 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Ninety-five percent of Vaughn College graduates, 78 percent in their field of study, are employed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In a study conducted by The Equality of Opportunity Project, and reported in The New York Times, Vaughn was ranked number one in upward mobility nationwide. For more information on Vaughn College, please visit http://www.vaughn.edu.

