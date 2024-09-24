Vaughn College Recognized in Top Regional Colleges by U.S. News

"These findings underscore the tireless efforts of our faculty and staff to provide a transformative education for our students that provides them with highly employable, strong career paths," said Vaughn College President Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo Post this

The top mobility and best value rankings reinforce the findings of a study by The Equality of Opportunity Project, reported in The New York Times, recognizing Vaughn as the number one institution in the country in economic mobility—the best at moving students from the bottom in income levels to the top.

U.S. News & World Report began its annual rankings of American colleges and universities in 1983. To calculate the rankings, U.S. News focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures– including graduation rates, retention rates, graduate indebtedness and social mobility. Outcomes are the mostly highly weighted ranking factor, contributing 40% to each school's overall score. See the entire U.S. News & World Report ranking online here.

U.S. News & World Report began its annual rankings of American colleges and universities in 1983. To calculate the rankings, U.S. News focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures– including graduation rates, retention rates, graduate indebtedness and social mobility. Outcomes are the mostly highly weighted ranking factor, contributing 40% to each school's overall score.

