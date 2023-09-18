Vaughn College Selected as Top Regional College by U.S. News

Vaughn Moves up in Top College and Social Mobility 2024 Regional North Rankings

FLUSHING, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaughn College has been ranked among the top 20 best colleges in the regional North by U.S. News & World Report. The 2023 survey results released September 18 also recognized Vaughn at #4 as a top institution for "Social Mobility," moving up 15 spots since last year. The rankings serve as a guide for prospective students and their families, evaluating 1,500 colleges and universities on a variety of measures of academic quality.

"These rankings continue to support our faculty's hard work and their commitment to ensure our students receive opportunities to succeed in their academic studies and in their futures," said Vaughn College President Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo. "The top rankings in both of these categories are evidence that we are supporting our vision 'To change the world, one student at a time, with a transformational education that provides a lifetime of learning.'"

The top mobility ranking reinforces the findings of a study by The Equality of Opportunity Project, reported in The New York Times, recognizing Vaughn as the number one institution in the country in economic mobility—the best at moving students from the bottom in income levels to the top.

U.S. News & World Report began its annual rankings of American colleges and universities in 1983. To calculate the rankings, U.S. News focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures– including graduation rates, retention rates, graduate indebtedness and social mobility. Outcomes are the mostly highly weighted ranking factor, contributing 40% to each school's overall score. See the entire U.S. News & World Report ranking online here.

VAUGHN COLLEGE: Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, nonprofit four-year college that enrolls more than 1,200 students in master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 13 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Ninety-two percent of Vaughn College graduates, 76 percent in their field of study, are employed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In a study conducted by The Equality of Opportunity Project, and reported in The New York Times, Vaughn was ranked number one in upward mobility nationwide. For more information on Vaughn College, please visit‥http://www.vaughn.edu.

