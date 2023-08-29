Vault Vision and Webflow Launch Native User Authentication Integration

Vault Vision is the only user auth platform that enables the automatic creation of pre-configured auth tenants for instant deployment to Webflow sites." said Neil Proctor, CEO and Founder, Vault Vision. Tweet this

For Webflow sites, user logins and authentication can be added directly from the Vault Vision application in the Webflow Marketplace. With a few clicks, Webflow designers can add user logins with features like passwordless and passkey authentication, sign-in with Google, Microsoft and Apple, enabled by a direct Webflow CMS integration which allows creation of website forms and input fields directly into CMS collections, protected and accessed by the authorized user. "We're excited to have Vault Vision build for the Webflow Marketplace, and our growing community. Vault Vision's authentication platform enables web & app owners to easily integrate user authentication and logins without code, and will make it easier for Webflow users to combine user logins with our powerful visual development platform." said Webflow General Manager, Ecosystem, Michael Engle.

For Webflow developers, Vault Vision's authentication platform enables easy integration of user logins into any Webflow site. With our 'no code' onboarding, developers get turnkey auth tenant creation with native Webflow publishing capabilities. Developers can also deploy Vault Vision's open sourced auth examples in React, Node, Python and Go on Github with copy and paste code. These repos offer a unique way to run a full-fledged web application side-by-side with a Webflow site with a shared user base and user authentication platform. "Vault Vision is the only user auth platform that enables the automatic creation of pre-configured auth tenants for instant deployment to Webflow sites." said Neil Proctor, CEO and Founder, Vault Vision. "Our technology enables Webflow sites to instantly add secure user logins without complex coding or technical resources. It truly is the first "no-code" user auth setup".

The addition of the built-in Webflow designer extension means that Webflow users no longer need to leave the design experience to add user authentication components. Webflow users can easily add components that integrate the Webflow CMS with Vault Vision's authentication platform, like auth buttons [Login, Logout, Signup, User Profile], user labels [Email, Name], forms that populate user data into the CMS, custom 'Table Templates' based on an authenticated user and their specific CMS data into their Webflow website experience

Vault Vision offers free developer sandboxes and expert help with your free trial, learn more here.

About Vault Vision

Vault Vision is a no code user authentication platform that enables developers to easily deploy user auth and passwordless logins on React, Python, Go, Node applications and no code platforms like Webflow and Bubble. Vault Vision's authentication technology increases login engagement and drives user registration growth with OpenID Connect (OIDC), FIDO2 and passkey logins. End users benefit from Vault Vision's convenient authentication features like passkey facial recognition, fingerprint, pin based verification, OIDC logins for Apple, Google and Microsoft, two-factor auth (2FA), multi-factor auth (MFA), universal time-based one-time password (TOTP) auth, SSO with email and hardware key auth. Vault Vision's is a FIDO Alliance member and its user authentication technology is OpenID Certified.

Media Contact

Neil Proctor, Vault Vision, 1 4802696809, [email protected], https://vaultvision.com

