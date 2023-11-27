Vaultedge Document AI ranks in Forbes Top 200 Indian companies with global potential

Being part of the Top 200 Companies at Forbes India DGEMS 2023 is not just an honor but also a validation of our efforts in reinvigorating the lending ecosystem with new age AI models." - Murali Tirupati, CEO & Cofounder, Vaultedge Software Post this

Using Vaultedge's intelligent document automation platform, global banks and financial institutions have not only improved their lending & underwriting capabilities but have also reduced manual processing costs by up to 80%. Vaultedge counts Ocwen PHH, BSI Financial and HDFC as some of its marquee customers.

Given Vaultedge's contributions in accelerating lending digitization at large financial institutions, both in India and US, Forbes DGEMS 2023 recognized this - as the new "borderless" paradigm of advancing innovative technologies across nations and coined the term "Extrepreneurs".

On this occasion, Murali Tirupati, CEO of Vaultedge Software, says, "This is a milestone moment for Vaultedge Document AI. Being part of the Top 200 Companies at Forbes India DGEMS 2023 is not just an honor but also a validation of our efforts in reinvigorating the lending ecosystem with new age AI models."

His sentiment was echoed by Sajeev Aravindan, CTO of Vaultedge Software who added, "Our technology is designed to bring efficiency and cost savings to financial institutions around the globe. This recognition from Forbes India and D Globalist is a testament to the global relevance of our solutions. We are excited about the cross-border collaboration opportunities that DGEMS 2023 will present."

About Vaultedge Software:

Vaultedge Software is a Document AI platform built on LLM architecture for extracting information and insights from structured & unstructured documents. Its leading-edge technology has been instrumental in enabling global banks and financial institutions to save time & cost by 5X through automated document processing.

