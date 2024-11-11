Vaultedge Launches GST and ITR APIs on Decimal Vahana Hub, Boosting Digital Lending Capabilities

Vaultedge, a leading AI-powered document processing company, proudly announces the integration of its GST and ITR APIs with Decimal Vahana Hub, one of India's foremost digital lending API marketplaces.

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaultedge, a leading AI-powered document processing company, proudly announces the integration of its GST and ITR APIs with Decimal Vahana Hub, one of India's foremost digital lending API marketplaces. This collaboration empowers financial institutions to streamline their lending processes with faster, more reliable access to critical APIs.

Decimal Vahana Hub features many other leading digital lending API providers such as Perfios, Karza and Signzy. The addition of Vaultedge's APIs offers users several key benefits:

Ease of Access: Vahana Hub provides an intuitive interface for testing and using Vaultedge APIs.

Zero Hassle Onboarding: The platform's no-code setup allows for quick integration, enabling users to start using the APIs immediately.

High Availability: With Vahana's built-in failover mechanisms, users benefit from uninterrupted service, even during server failures or outages.

Superior Performance: Load balancing capabilities ensure optimal throughput and reduced response times, even during peak usage periods.

"We're excited about this partnership with Decimal Vahana Hub, as it allows our customers to experience seamless access to Vaultedge APIs, helping them accelerate their digital lending journey," said Murali Tirupati, CEO of Vaultedge. "Our solutions are designed to help lenders improve efficiency, reduce costs, and drive better outcomes for their customers."

About Vaultedge:

Vaultedge is an AI-powered document processing platform that automates the splitting, indexing, data extraction, and validation of loan documents. By using Vaultedge, companies like Ocwen, BSI Financial, and HDFC Bank can process thousands of loans daily, saving up to 80% in time and cost. The company specializes in automating complex mortgage document workflows, including loan boarding, verification, and TRID compliance.

About Decimal Technologies:

Decimal Technologies is a leading no-code platform provider, helping enterprises create and deploy mission-critical solutions quickly. Its Vahana Hub platform powers the digital transformation of India's top banks and financial institutions, offering a comprehensive, mobile-first platform for building user-friendly applications across iOS, Android, and Web.

For more information, visit www.vaultedge.com.

Media Contact

Sanat Mohanty

Vaultedge

+91 9586286056

[email protected]

https://vaultedge.com

