Vaultzy and Miracle University Pilot Demonstrates AI-Powered Document Management for Students. Expansion Planned for California Foster Youth Programs

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, noted, "Never expired. Never lost. Your vital documents, all in one secure place." Post this

Beyond document storage, Vaultzy recently launched the first version of its AI-powered Life Agent. The platform allows users to interact with their personal records and receive guidance related to major life transitions. By understanding what documents a user has available, the Life Agent can help identify requirements and next steps for education, employment, healthcare, government services, financial planning, and other important milestones.

The pilot was conducted in partnership with Miracle University, a Sacramento-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students who have left the traditional education system earn their high school diplomas and achieve academic and career success. The initiative focused on helping students digitize, organize, and securely manage their most important records while introducing them to emerging technologies that can support their long-term success.

"Our mission is to help students overcome barriers and unlock their full potential," said Dr. Kadhir Raja, Founder of Miracle University. "Students need access to their documents, confidence in managing important life transitions, and guidance on what comes next. Vaultzy helps bring all of these together, empowering students to navigate education, employment, housing, and other life opportunities with greater confidence and independence."

The pilot demonstrated the importance of giving individuals lifelong access to trusted records while providing the tools and guidance needed to use them effectively. As California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, noted, "Never expired. Never lost. Your vital documents, all in one secure place."

Looking ahead, Vaultzy plans to continue expanding its AI-powered capabilities. "We envision a future where every individual has a trusted AI companion that not only safeguards their records but also helps guide them through life's most important transitions," said Avanti Ramraj, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Vaultzy.

The success of the Miracle University pilot is helping inform broader discussions with educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and public-sector leaders interested in modernizing how individuals manage and access trusted records while receiving guidance through important life transitions. One of the most promising opportunities is the potential application of Vaultzy within programs serving foster youth, seniors, and other underserved populations.

About Vaultzy

Vaultzy is an AI-powered document management and life assistant platform that helps individuals securely store, manage, and share important records throughout their lives. Combining secure document management, document intelligence, multilingual assistance, and agentic AI capabilities, Vaultzy is building the infrastructure for lifelong document ownership and trusted digital identity.

About Miracle University

Miracle University is a Sacramento-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students overcome educational barriers and achieve academic, personal, and professional success. Through mentorship, education, and community support, Miracle University equips students with the skills, confidence, and opportunities needed to transform their futures.

Media Contact

Anupriya Ramraj, Vaultzy, 1 510-255-0657, [email protected], www.vaultzy.ai

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SOURCE Vaultzy