VAVA, Leading Baby and Tech Brand, Unveils Exciting Line of New Products Ahead of the Holidays and CES

We are thrilled to unveil our latest products that perfectly combine innovation and practicality to meet the needs of parents and tech enthusiasts. Post this

Equipped with an 8-inch wide stunning 1080P HD display, the new VAVA 8" Baby Monitor allows parents to keep a watchful eye on their little ones with unrivaled clarity. Key features include:

Auto-Pilot Mode: Effortlessly navigate the camera with Auto-Pilot Mode, and zoom in 2x or 4x for a closer look, ensuring peace of mind and close monitoring.

Two-Way Talk System: Stay connected with your baby instantly, providing comfort from anywhere in your home with the Two-Way Talk System.

Soothing Sounds: The 1080P camera is equipped with 5 built-in white noise options, helping your little one sleep peacefully.

Multi-Room Monitoring: Simultaneously watch up to 4 rooms, providing comprehensive coverage of your home, ensuring your child's safety at all times.

Hack-Free: Our non-WiFi system guarantees hack-free monitoring, prioritizing your family's safety and privacy, an imperative in today's interconnected world.

Recognized for its exceptional design and performance, the VAVA 8" Baby Monitor was awarded the ABC Kids Expo Editor's Choice Award for Best Baby Gear of 2023, confirming its status as a game-changer in the market.

VAVA MiniCima Projectors: Elevating Entertainment Everywhere

The VAVA MiniCima Projectors, designed to provide an unparalleled cinematic experience, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content anywhere, are perfect for home, business, and travel thanks to their portability and ease of use.

VAVA MiniCima 1080P: Priced at $579.99 , this portable long throw projector features 1080P HD resolution and DLP laser technology. The built-in battery allows for easy entertainment on-the-go, and the auto focus and alignment features, along with the Smart Android TV system, make it user-friendly and versatile.

, this portable long throw projector features 1080P HD resolution and DLP laser technology. The built-in battery allows for easy entertainment on-the-go, and the auto focus and alignment features, along with the Smart Android TV system, make it user-friendly and versatile. VAVA MiniCima 480P: Priced at $299.99 , this compact long throw projector offers all the features of its larger 1080P counterpart in a pocket-sized package, making it an ideal choice for travelers and home and business users alike.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest products that perfectly combine innovation and practicality to meet the needs of parents and tech enthusiasts," said Carina Chen, Marketing Manager for VAVA. "Our commitment to delivering advanced technology that is easy to use and integrate into everyday life is evident in these new releases, and we look forward to continuing to improve the lives of VAVA customers this holiday season and beyond with practical and meaningful technology."

About VAVA:

Established in 2015, VAVA quickly became an unwavering pioneer in the smart living sector. VAVA's commitment to intuitive, innovative design drives the company mission to simplify modern life through exceptional expertise and the highest quality technology. We anticipate and rise to the challenge of future needs, so you can focus on the moments that really matter. To learn more about VAVA's innovative products or to make a purchase, please visit https://www.vava.com/.

Media Contact

Trisney Wiedemann, VAVA, 888.808.4465, [email protected], https://www.vava.com/

SOURCE VAVA