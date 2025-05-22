VaxCare presents vaccine co-administration strategy at NAIIS.

"How exciting to be able to showcase our latest study and share such detailed analysis at this year's summit," said Ruth Carrico, PhD DNP APRN. "Access to data this detailed and at this scale really is an incredible opportunity to share actionable insights with our colleagues." Post this

VaxCare was invited to share the results of its study, which was presented by Dr. Ruth Carrico. Dr. Carrico is a family nurse practitioner based in Louisville, KY, and an adjunct professor with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases.

"How exciting to be able to showcase our latest study and share such detailed analysis at this year's summit," said Ruth Carrico, PhD DNP APRN. "Access to data this detailed and at this scale really is an incredible opportunity to share actionable insights with our colleagues."

Data for this study were collected from VaxCare's dedicated end-to-end vaccine management platform, which automates workflows for physicians and their clinical staff and creates a fully integrated vaccine ecosystem.

VaxCare's presentation provided attendees with an overview of the methodology, scope, and details of the analysis and highlighted the platform's uniquely comprehensive data and ability to provide insights into every aspect of the vaccination workflow, including shipping and inventory data, marketplace trends, administration data, and claims data.

The study, "Real-World Co-Administration Strategies in People Aged >65, During Respiratory Season 2024," analyzed data from 845,977 total vaccine administrations across a population of 638,051 throughout the 2024 U.S. respiratory season. Results indicated that both co-administration and opportunistic vaccination are highly effective options for increasing immunization rates among older populations.

Key Findings

Co-administration is a well-adopted strategy for older patients (aged >65)

Co-administration is most often (99.5%) confined to two vaccines

Co-administration of respiratory vaccines, especially Influenza + COVID (67.1%) and Influenza + Pneumococcal (29.6%), was most common

Opportunistic vaccination usually includes respiratory vaccines + time-sensitive vaccines (Zoster or Tdap)

About VaxCare

VaxCare has been dedicated to improving the vaccination process for healthcare providers and their patients for more than 10 years—working with clinics of all sizes to make vaccinating easy, efficient, and cost-free.

With 21,000 partnered providers across 40+ states, VaxCare's platform simplifies the management, administration, and billing of more than four million vaccines annually.

