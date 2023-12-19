VBCare Network Joins Forces with Spatially Health: Leveraging Advanced Technology to Improve Patient Health Equity and Address Social Determinants of Health

VBCare Network's partnership with Spatially Health is a leap toward our mission to bridge the health equity divide. The sophisticated cloud-based platform enables us to dig deeper with unprecedented precision and tailor interventions to deliver patient-centric care-Tony Rodgers, CEO, VBCare Network Post this

VBCare Network will incorporate Spatially Health's advanced platform to conduct an in-depth analysis of the social determinants of health (SDoH) for each patient. This will enable the formulation of personalized solutions to meet and enhance their specific health needs. The platform is dynamic, continuously adapting to evolving patient data, which ensures ongoing accuracy and relevancy in its recommendations for enhancing patient health outcomes.

"At VBCare Network, our core mission is to bridge the health equity divide, and our strategic partnership with Spatially Health is a leap forward in this endeavor. Their sophisticated cloud-based platform is an innovative tool that will enable us to dig deeper into the social determinants of health (SDOH) that uniquely affect our communities. By integrating Spatially Health's capabilities into our operations, we anticipate not only identifying but also actively addressing the barriers to health equity with unprecedented precision. This collaboration empowers us to tailor interventions and deliver truly patient-centric care that acknowledges and overcomes the social and environmental factors impacting our patients' health. Together with Spatially Health, we are forging a path to a more equitable healthcare landscape," said Tony Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer of VBCare Network.

"Spatially Health is dedicated to closing the gap in health equity and enhancing the quality of care, and our partnership with VBCare Network marks a significant stride towards these goals," stated Hillit Meidar-Alfi, co-founder and CEO at Spatially Health. "This collaboration is a solid affirmation of our unwavering commitment to our mutual goal of advancing health outcomes and fostering a more equitable healthcare landscape. Our joint efforts epitomize the transformative capability of our platforms to reshape and advance risk-bearing entities, driving the health equity agenda forward. By uniting with VBCare Network, Spatially Health's innovative technology will enable more effective identification of health equity challenges and the strategic allocation of resources, thereby refining patient care."

Spatially Health is growing at a rapid pace. The number of organizations already using the Equity EqualizerTM platform to address SDOH include Palm Beach ACO located in West Palm Beach, Florida, Asaar Medical, a Boca Raton FL-based ACO Reach Organization, Shore Quality Partners, an ACO Reach Organization in New Jersey and ilumed, an Accountable Care Organization REACH, based in Jupiter Florida.

The platform continues to evolve, helping ACOs gain deeper insights into their patient populations, identify health disparities, and allocate resources effectively to reduce compliance and financial risks and promote health equity. Spatially Health will continue working with its partners to introduce new capabilities and ensure they are fully leveraged to advance health equity.

Spatially Health's Equity Equalizer™ platform pinpoints specific obstacles to each patient's health equity and recommends tailored solutions to stimulate patient involvement and boost the effectiveness of healthcare management strategies, culminating in better health results.

About VBCare Network

VBCare Network serves over 100,000 Health Plan Medicaid enrollees, providing value-based care to Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial health plan members across Arizona to improve patient care quality, optimize health outcomes, and reduce costs. VBCare empowers its participating providers with patient outreach, data-driven insights, and support for complex cases, paving the way for a more efficient, effective, and patient-centered healthcare system in Arizona. For more information on VBCare, visit https://vbcarenetwork.com.

About Spatially Health

Founded in 2019, Spatially Health provides intelligent decision support and guidance platforms for risk-based organizations that are focused on improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is a female-founded and female-lead team, founded by Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Ph.D., and Adi Segal. Spatially Health is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The company's Equity EqualizerTM Platform helps risk-based entities lower compliance and financial risks while improving the quality of health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Spatially Health is an SDOH expert whose platform ties SDOH factors to health outcomes and costs. The platform's proprietary models leverage location intelligence and spatial analytics that go beyond ZIP codes and provide granular patient insights at the hyper-local level. Spatially helps identify and quantify SDOH health barriers at the individual level, guiding decision makers on where and how to allocate resources to maximize positive impact and promote equity. Spatially Health is certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

For more information on Spatially Health, visit http://www.SpatiallyHealth.com or connect with Spatially Health on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

