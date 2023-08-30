VBT Bicycling Vacations, Country Walkers Announce 2024 Itineraries

The benefits of booking a tour cannot be underestimated in terms of saving both time and money. VBT Bicycling Vacations and Country Walkers have decades of experience securing the best rates and making sure rising costs aren't passed on to customers. Tweet this

Country Walkers and VBT Bicycling Vacations have been leaders in active vacations for more than 40 years, offering the perfect blend of active adventures that go deep in a specific region for guests to explore at their pace and truly experience the local culture. Travelers can choose from five active travel styles: Guided and Self-Guided (Country Walkers) and Guided Biking, Self-Guided Biking and Guided Bike & Boat (VBT Bicycling Vacations). All itineraries include bilingual expert guides and leaders, local restaurants, and small, family-owned accommodations. E-bikes are also available on most VBT Bicycling Vacations tours.

Highlights for 2024 include:

Tours for drink lovers: Sip your way around the world with biking and walking tours that include ample time for sampling local beer, hard cider, wine and non-alcoholic options along with tours of world-famous wineries and wine regions.

Country Walkers Vermont: Fall Foliage: Spend a few nights at the Norwich Inn with its own brewery, enjoy lunch at the famed Von Trapp Brewing Bierhall, and sample a variety of Vermont craft beer, hard cider and wines at the Alchemist and Cold Hollow Cider Mill.

VBT Bicycling Vacations Italy: Tuscany , Chianti & Marina di Castagneto : Indulge in a sublime bike tour of Tuscany's wine regions, with visits to a 13th-century castle-turned-winery and haven for bees, where vineyards, olive groves, and other gardens are cultivated with sustainable methods; and Bolgheri, one of the most prestigious wine regions in the country.

Tours for foodies: From authentic meals prepared at family-owned estates to elegant fine dining experiences in fairytale castles, local cuisine featuring the freshest ingredients showcases the best a destination has to offer.

VBT France: Vineyards of Beaujolais: Dine at a 17th-century chBteau wine estate surrounded by 200 acres of vineyards, enjoy a special dinner by Michelin-starred chef Georges Blanc at a 13th-century manor house, and sample the famed beef bourguignon, coq au vin and quenelles de brochet in their birthplace.

Tours for art and history buffs: Hike and bike epic settings, ancient ruins, impressive theaters and forums, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and more while learning about local traditions, arts and crafts.

VBT France: Normandy & Brittany: Explore scenic Bayeux, renowned for its tapestry depicting the Norman Conquest. Take a private guided tour with a local historian of D-Day World War II sites including Omaha Beach and the American Cemetery. Visit UNESCO World Heritage site Mont Saint-Michel, the medieval island-village crowned by its well-preserved Benedictine abbey.

VBT Danube Bike & River Cruise : Budapest to Prague : Follow the entire length of the fabled Danube River while exploring four iconic capitals in Europe including the medieval city of Regensburg, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Explore Melk's Benedictine Abbey, one of Europe's largest Baroque monasteries, enjoy a private Viennese concert, and visit museums and art galleries in Budapest and Prague .

VBT Spain & Portugal : Coastal Camino de Santiago : Cycle the coastal portion of the Camino de Santiago from north to south on this historic route that includes a stay at an ancient monastery next to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. Tour the Hostal dos Reis CatSlicos and the splendidly ornate cathedral, the city's revered pilgrimage site. Explore vineyards and gardens of the 18th-century Pazo de Rubianes and overnight in Baiona, the first port town in Europe to learn of the discovery of America when Columbus' ship the Pinta arrived on its shores after its overseas voyage.

Tours for challenge seekers: Moderate and challenging biking and walking routes lead to rewarding scenery and hearty meals.

Country Walkers France, Italy & Switzerland : The Mont Blanc Circuit: Conquer one of the world's classic walking routes as you hike Mont Blanc from Italy into Switzerland and back to France , enjoying an insider perspective brought to life by exceptional mountaineer guides and breathtaking panoramas.

Tours for non-bikers/walkers: Ample free time for relaxation and non-riding and walking activities are included on these tours, perfect for travelers who prefer a more relaxed biking or walking experience.

VBT Vietnam: Hanoi , Hue , Hoi An & Saigon : Enjoy many non-riding activities each day on this tour: become immersed in Vietnamese culture while exploring local markets in Cau Ngoi Thanh Toa and Hoi An , learn to cook a traditional Vietnamese meal, view the tomb of Emperor Khai Dinh in the Imperial City, and ride a colorful dragon boat on the Perfume River.

Tours for coast lovers: From quaint fishing harbors to scenic shorelines, living the salt life while on a walking and biking tour is possible on a variety of VBT and Country Walkers itineraries.

Country Walkers Croatia: Brač, Korčula & Mljet National Park: Go island-hopping (and hiking!) along Croatia's Dalmatian Coast with walks on Braă, Hvar, Korăula and Mljet. The primary mode of transportation on this tour – a large catamaran – keeps guests immersed in the region's spectacular island and coastal scenery. Every step of the way the coastal scenery remains front and center, with meals in local seaside konobas and stays in comfortable seaside hotels.

About Country Walkers and VBT Bicycling Vacations

For over 40 years, Country Walkers and VBT Bicycling Vacations have been providing active, experiential, and stunning travel experiences throughout the world. From their shared location in Williston, VT, the companies' unique adventures and insider access bring the beating heart of a destination to life with well-crafted itineraries for walking and biking vacations. A range of guided and self-guided options highlight local cuisine, authentic accommodations, and immersive cultural experiences. Country Walkers and VBT are recognized as leading providers of active vacations worldwide, having garnered countless awards including National Geographic Traveler's "50 Tours of a Lifetime," AFAR's "Traveler's Choice" Awards, and Travel + Leisure's "World's Best" Awards. For more information, visit vbt.com and countrywalkers.com.

