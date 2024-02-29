VC3 Selects PrimePay to Support its Commitment to Make IT Easy

"By integrating PrimePay's HR solution with our payroll provider, we can effectively manage workforce changes and deliver a great employee experience," said Jen Zaroski, Chief People Officer of VC3. Post this

VC3's workforce diversity and presence are ever-evolving, increasing demands on HR to quickly adapt to changes in organization planning and budgeting, recruiting, onboarding, recordkeeping & compliance, and learning & development.

With PrimePay, VC3 plans to:

Gain actionable workforce insight. PrimePay's patented Position Management, time-based analytics, and actionable organization management can tackle a constantly changing workforce.

Support employee engagement. With a geographically dispersed team, PrimePay's mobile capabilities can engage employees to manage their finance and HR tasks -- wherever they are.

Streamline human resource processes. PrimePay HR includes automated employee onboarding and record-keeping, standard workflows, and learning management.

"Our HCM platform gives clients the flexibility to add modern HR capabilities to their existing payroll system," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "We are thrilled to partner with VC3 to streamline HR insights and processes and boost employee engagement."

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About VC3

VC3 is a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider serving municipalities and businesses throughout North America. Organizations come to us to help navigate the technology journey, and to get the expertise they need to manage cyber risks and IT infrastructure. Over 1,100 municipalities and 1,000+ businesses rely on VC3's cybersecurity expertise, sector-specific focus, ability to grow with our clients, and relentless automation to manage, protect, and accelerate their organization's technology. We can become your IT department, work alongside your internal IT team to make them more successful or help you with specialized needs such as cloud hosting, data backup, or application development. Visit www.vc3.com to learn more.

