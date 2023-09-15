vcfo Team in Houston Welcomes Krupa Amlani as Consulting CFO

Krupa Amlani joins the vcfo team as a Consulting CFO.

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Krupa Amlani joins the vcfo team as a Consulting CFO. Krupa joins vcfo to lend 17 years of experience building teamwork and profitability for a wide range of businesses and industries. Indeed, she offers clients a balance of superb communication skills and a deep understanding of business operations.

Whenever things change organizationally or on the balance sheet, Krupa is the calm, steady hand ensuring stability, consistency and quality in accounting and finances.

"As vcfo continues to grow, we found Krupa was a perfect match, given her strong background in finance, administration, healthcare, and software," said Dustin Williamson, Houston Managing Director of vcfo. "vcfo's mantra is making companies stronger. Krupa has exemplified that ideal throughout her career."

Before joining vcfo, Krupa was senior vice president for a Houston-based cloud storage company. She led the initial public offering, developing financial projections and coordinating with investment bankers, third-party accountants, lawyers, and auditors. In addition to the tech industry, Krupa has extensive knowledge in healthcare space, from managing financial operations for hospitals and numerous psychiatry facilities in Texas, where she would proactively advise and educate hospital management on all financial and profitability impacts.

Krupa also managed relations with more than one hundred angel investors.

Other career highlights include raising $10M within eight months of starting at another company to help support its growth. Further, Krupa directed the company's international finance and accounting team.

Of joining vcfo, Krupa says, "I'm excited to join such a vibrant organization. The people are so knowledgeable, talented, and down-to-earth. I'm looking forward to helping vcfo continue to grow its practice."

Krupa has a BS in accounting from the University of South Florida.

About vcfo

vcfo provides an integrated suite of finance, HR and recruiting support, including outsourcing and consulting solutions that improve operational performance and optimize productivity. Founded in 1996, vcfo pioneered the concept of the "Virtual CFO" with its original core offering of fractional or part-time CFO solutions. For over 25 years, we have worked with more than 5,000 clients, evolving our service offerings and geographical footprint to meet new industry and market needs—expanding what we offer, the value we provide, and the way we deliver it. At vcfo, our mission is always to make your company stronger. Learn more at vcfo.com.

Media Contact

Heather DeCarli, vcfo, 1 5129228984, [email protected], www.vcfo.com

SOURCE vcfo