VDURA Appoints Craig Bernero and Eddie White to Board of Directors as Demand for AI Infrastructure Accelerates

"Craig and Eddie are proven builders who have architected and scaled some of the most demanding infrastructure businesses globally," said Ken Claffey, CEO of VDURA. "Their deep expertise in constructing high-velocity teams, accelerating go-to-market at scale, and thriving in the most demanding enterprise environments will be invaluable as we empower customers to transform their AI data layer - delivering unmatched performance, economics, and operational reliability in an era where data velocity is everything."

Craig Bernero: Deep Infrastructure Leadership at Global Scale

Craig Bernero is a proven infrastructure executive with more than 30 years of experience scaling storage and platform software across global enterprises. At EMC and Dell Technologies, he served as Senior Vice President, leading large global organizations and multibillion-dollar portfolios across enterprise storage, systems engineering, customer experience engineering, and data science.

He played key roles in launching and scaling widely adopted storage platforms including Unity, UnityXT, PowerVault ME4, and PowerScale (Isilon). His experience building and operating large, complex infrastructure platforms directly aligns with VDURA's mission to deliver reliable, production-grade data infrastructure for AI and GPU-accelerated environments.

Craig is the founder of iPreact, an advisory firm supporting startups through Fortune 100 enterprises, and currently serves on the board of ImmersionIQ. He is a five-time Global HITEC 100 award recipient and a strong advocate for global team leadership and diversity.

"I have spent my career building storage platforms through multiple technology transitions, and AI represents a fundamental shift," said Craig Bernero. "Unprecedented demand and flash price volatility are forcing architectural choices that will matter for years. VDURA stood out to me because it was designed for this reality, with a mixed-fleet, data-tiering architecture that sustains GPU performance while delivering the reliability and economic control required at scale. I look forward to joining the board and helping guide VDURA through its next phase of growth."

Eddie White: Proven Go-To-Market Leadership for AI Infrastructure

Eddie White brings more than 25 years of experience leading go-to-market strategy and revenue growth across infrastructure, cloud, and AI platforms, from early-stage startups to global enterprises. His background spans executive sales leadership, strategic business development, and ecosystem partnerships across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments.

At Google Cloud, Eddie leads AI Infrastructure go-to-market for startups across the United States, working closely with AI builders as they move from early development to large-scale production. He also co-founded and led Google Cloud's AI startup incubator, Springboard, where hundreds of AI-native companies launched and scaled their platforms. Earlier in his career, Eddie held senior sales and business development roles at Pentaho, Hitachi, and Computer Associates, building and leading global teams across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eddie's experience aligns directly with VDURA's focus on AI service providers, Neoclouds, and global enterprises navigating the transition from pilot AI workloads to sustained production environments. His expertise in scaling GTM motions, partner ecosystems, and enterprise adoption will support VDURA's next phase of growth.

"As AI environments scale, success depends less on experimentation and more on execution at production scale," said Eddie White. "The fastest-moving teams are the ones whose data infrastructure can keep pace as deployments grow larger and more complex. VDURA enables organizations to operate AI with confidence by delivering the performance and economics required for the world's largest production AI environments. I look forward to joining the board and helping accelerate adoption across AI service providers, Neoclouds, and enterprises."

Positioning VDURA for the Next Phase of AI Infrastructure

As AI service providers, Neoclouds, and enterprises scale GPU clusters and move AI workloads into sustained production, the data layer has emerged as one of the most critical and constrained components of the infrastructure stack. Performance alone is no longer sufficient. Platforms must deliver durability, operational stability, and predictable economics under conditions of accelerating demand and media volatility.

VDURA's storage infrastructure is built specifically for this environment. Its architecture combines flash-class performance with intelligent data tiering and mixed-fleet media, enabling customers to support GPU-intensive workloads while maintaining long-term control over cost, resilience, and scale within a single, unified namespace.

The addition of Craig Bernero and Eddie White reinforces VDURA's focus on execution at scale. Their combined experience across global infrastructure platforms and go-to-market leadership strengthens VDURA's ability to support AI service providers, Neoclouds, and enterprises as they transition from pilot deployments to production-grade AI infrastructure.

Delivering Economic Clarity in a Volatile Storage Market

As flash pricing volatility continues to disrupt AI infrastructure planning, VDURA has delivered the Flash Volatility Index and the Storage Economics Optimizer to help customers navigate the economics of storage at scale. Together, these tools provide an industry-facing view into flash price instability and highlight the financial risk of rigid, all-flash architectures in AI environments.

The Storage Economics Optimizer enables AI service providers, Neoclouds, and enterprises to model performance, capacity, and cost tradeoffs across different storage configurations, including tiered and mixed-fleet architectures. These capabilities give infrastructure leaders greater visibility into how architectural choices impact long-term economics as AI workloads move into sustained production.

To further support customers facing immediate cost pressure, VDURA announced the Flash Relief Program, a targeted offering designed to reduce exposure to volatile flash pricing while preserving GPU-class performance through intelligent data tiering and mixed-fleet media. As part of the program, VDURA commits to matching throughput and capacity of comparable all-flash configurations while reducing total system cost by up to 50 percent. Learn more: https://www.vdura.com/flash-relief-program/

The Flash Relief Program reflects VDURA's commitment to delivering not only high-performance storage infrastructure, but also practical, production-ready solutions aligned with the realities of today's AI market.

About VDURA

VDURA provides modern data storage infrastructure software designed for AI service providers, Neoclouds, and enterprises operating performance-intensive environments. The company's mixed-fleet, intelligent tiering architecture enables organizations to optimize storage performance, capacity, and economics to workload requirements and the changing market conditions without sacrificing throughput, durability, or operational simplicity.

For more information, visit www.vdura.com

