VDURA to Combine Scalable WD Ultrastar Hybrid Storage Platforms with Cloud-Scale AI File Architecture

"The AI infrastructure market demands storage solutions that balance performance with economics at scale," said Chris Girard, vice president of product management at VDURA. "Our collaboration with WD enables customers to deploy petabyte-scale mixed fleet architectures where VDURA's parallel file system intelligently tiers data across flash and HDD, keeping GPUs fed while dramatically reducing the cost per terabyte of their AI data pipelines."

Designed for modern AI and HPC environments, WD's Ultrastar Hybrid Storage Platforms deliver the dense, cost-efficient capacity required to store and manage the massive data pipelines that power AI training and inference. WD's Ultrastar Platforms feature patented IsoVibe™ vibration isolation and ArcticFlow™ thermal zone cooling technologies and is available in two configurations to match diverse capacity and density requirements. The Ultrastar Data60 Hybrid Storage Platform includes 60 drive bays in a 4U form factor supporting up to 1.92 PB of raw capacity when populated with 32TB HDDs. The Ultrastar Data102 Hybrid Storage Platform scales to 102 drive bays in the same 4U footprint, delivering up to 3.26 PB of raw capacity using 32TB HDDs. Both platforms include 12x12Gb/s SAS-3 host ports and feature redundant, hot-swappable power supplies, fans and I/O modules for high availability and continuous operation. Each platform also supports up to 24 hybrid SSD slots for mixed-media configurations that balance cost and performance within a single enclosure and can be daisy-chained to scale capacity further. These platforms and future generations will benefit from WD's recently announced roadmap of 40TB and beyond.

"AI infrastructure requires storage architectures that balance performance with economics at massive scale," said Scott Hamilton, senior director of product management, marketing and customer experience at WD. "By qualifying our Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 Hybrid Storage Platforms within the VDURA architecture, we're enabling customers to build AI data pipelines that combine the density and cost-efficiency of HDD with the intelligent data management needed to keep GPUs fully utilized."

The VDURA Data Platform is a fully software-defined, microservices-based parallel file system that separates the control plane from the data plane. Its DirectFlow client provides POSIX-compliant, cache-coherent parallel I/O directly from compute servers to storage nodes, eliminating the bottlenecks of traditional NFS architectures. With intelligent tiering, data is automatically placed across flash and HDD tiers based on access patterns, ensuring GPU compute resources remain fully utilized while bulk data resides on cost-effective capacity storage.

To help organizations evaluate the economics of mixed fleet architectures, VDURA recently introduced the Storage Economics & Flash Volatility Index, a free interactive tool that tracks quarterly flash pricing, models cost scenarios across storage architectures and visualizes performance-capacity-cost trade-offs. The calculator enables organizations to compare all-flash deployments with mixed fleet configurations at varying SSD percentages using real market data, helping infrastructure teams design cost-optimized AI storage environments.

The interactive calculator is available at:

https://www.vdura.com/flash-volatility-index-and-storage-economics-optimizer-tool/

About VDURA

VDURA is a modern data infrastructure company powering AI, high-performance computing, and large-scale data environments. The VDURA Data Platform delivers high-performance parallel file storage designed to keep GPUs fed while optimizing the economics of petabyte-scale data pipelines.

Built on VDURA's HYDRA mixed-fleet architecture, the platform intelligently combines NVMe flash and high-capacity disk within a single scalable system, enabling organizations to balance performance, capacity, and cost as AI workloads grow. VDURA's software-defined architecture provides a unified namespace, intelligent tiering, and cloud-scale performance across enterprise and research environments worldwide.

For more information, visit www.vdura.com

