Veamcast Corp Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Roku Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veamcast Corp, a Florida-based technology startup, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Roku Inc in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida (8:24-cv-02113-SDM-AEP).

The complaint alleges that Roku engaged in anticompetitive behavior and concept theft, disabling functionality in third-party apps that competed with its own features and stealing concepts from Veamcast's app after gaining intelligence through its developer program.

Veamcast is seeking $10 billion in damages, approximately equal to Roku's market value, for the harm caused by Roku's actions, which prevented Veamcast from launching successfully and building a user base.

"This is the third time I personally have experienced these types of offenses," said Joe Dean, Veamcast founder. "The secretive and anticompetitive monopolistic behavior of major tech platforms has far-reaching consequences for consumers and innovation in the tech space."

Veamcast has been developing video, voice, and photo sharing apps since 2010. After Facebook removed API functionality, Veamcast focused on its Roku app and its remote-control functions, which Roku then disabled to favor its own mobile app.

As part of its public awareness campaign, Veamcast has created videos highlighting what it sees as anti-competitive behavior in the tech industry. These videos, which feature music from well-known artists, are referenced in the lawsuit documentation.

Veamcast is a Florida-based technology startup developing video, voice, and photo sharing apps since 2010.

