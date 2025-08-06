Vecteezy Launches Education Plans, Giving Students Safe Access to Quality Creative Resources for Free

At Vecteezy, we believe that creativity and education go hand-in-hand," said Shawn Rubel, Founder and CEO of Vecteezy. "With Vecteezy for Education, we're removing the barriers so students can access the same professional-grade resources used by top creative teams. Post this

"At Vecteezy, we believe that creativity and education go hand-in-hand," said Shawn Rubel, Founder and CEO of Vecteezy. "With Vecteezy for Education, we're removing the cost barrier so students can access the same professional-grade resources used by top creative teams - all for free and without attribution."

The program is designed to save schools both time and budget while enabling more engaging, creative, and visually rich learning experiences. From lesson planning to student presentations and even school-wide communications, Vecteezy for Education helps bridge the gap between professional creative resources and the classroom.

Schools, educators, and district leaders interested in joining the program can learn more and sign up at vecteezy.com/education.

About Vecteezy

Founded in 2007, Vecteezy is a leading creative marketplace offering millions of free and premium stock photos, vector graphics, and videos. With a global community of contributors and users, Vecteezy helps individuals and organizations bring their ideas to life through beautiful, high-quality visuals.

