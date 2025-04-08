Vector Solutions Acquires ArdentSky, Expanding Compliance Solutions for the Rapidly Growing Gaming Industry

Acquisition creates the most comprehensive licensing and compliance software suite in the industry for gaming operators, manufacturers, and regulators

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of impactful technology solutions that enhance safety, compliance, and operational efficiency, today announced the acquisition of ArdentSky, the leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the gaming industry. The acquisition strengthens Vector Solutions' position in the fast-growing casinos and gaming sector, creating the industry's most comprehensive solution to help casinos, sportsbooks, and gaming operators navigate evolving regulatory requirements, manage compliance, and enhance operational readiness.

With global casino gaming revenue projected to reach $43.3 billion from 2024 to 2028, regulatory complexity is increasing across sports betting, iGaming, and casino operations. Vector Solutions and ArdentSky will provide a streamlined compliance ecosystem, helping gaming businesses meet training, licensing, and product compliance requirements more efficiently. These two companies represent the gaming industry's most compelling single solution for ensuring efficient, effective, and compliant operations, licensing, and workforce management.

Vector Solutions is trusted by more than 350 casinos for anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, HR training, EHS incident reporting, and workforce management. The acquisition of ArdentSky expands these capabilities to support the entire gaming ecosystem, including:

Casino operators (physical and online gaming properties)

operators (physical and online gaming properties) iGaming and sports betting platforms

platforms Lottery providers

Gaming equipment manufacturers and systems vendors

FinTech and payment processors

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve gaming customers of all sizes," said Jonathan Cherins, CEO of Vector Solutions. "By integrating ArdentSky's expertise in regulatory compliance with our industry-leading training and safety solutions, we are helping gaming businesses navigate complex regulatory landscapes while enhancing workforce readiness."

Founded in 2008, ArdentSky has been a leader in simplifying gaming compliance processes, enabling companies to expedite licensing applications, streamline product submission management, and meet jurisdiction-specific reporting requirements. Its customers include DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, IGT, Aristocrat, Playtech, and Rush Street.

"The gaming industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, bringing new compliance challenges that operators must navigate," said Leo Oves, CEO of ArdentSky. "By joining Vector Solutions, we are delivering a more powerful, integrated compliance solution that reduces friction for gaming operators, speeds up regulatory approvals, and ensures operational excellence."

Vector Solutions has a 25-year track record of investing in industry-specific technology, and remains committed to supporting and expanding the ArdentSky product suite. With this acquisition, Vector Solutions will continue to enhance its presence in the gaming industry, including the opening of additional markets, such as equipment manufacturing. The full suite of gaming and casino modules addresses various needs in corporate and personal/occupational licensing, product compliance, shipping, vendor management, reports, project management, and more.

District Capital Partners served as advisor to Vector Solutions on this transaction. Customers of both organizations will continue to receive the same high-quality products and support they rely on, now with an expanded suite of compliance and operational solutions tailored for the gaming industry. To learn more about Vector Solutions' offerings in the casinos and gaming sector, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for CASINOS

Vector Solutions for Casinos has been serving the gaming industry for over 10 years, as the leading SaaS provider for online Title 31 and Anti-Money laundering training, helping clients meet federal mandates for reporting certain currency transactions to uncover money laundering and other financial crimes. Vector's comprehensive gaming-specific course catalog contains nearly 150 online training courses from Customer Loyalty, to Safety, Leadership Training and more, all hosted in a powerful Learning Management system, Vector LMS (formerly CELEXA, a Casino Essentials brand), serving 350 casinos nationwide. For more information about Vector Solutions for Casinos, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com.

ABOUT ARDENTSKY

ArdentSky is the leader in gaming and gambling compliance technology. The company offers a full-complement of automated and integrated software products covering gaming licensure (including occupational licensing), product compliance, shipping, vendor management and report management as well as managed services options.

