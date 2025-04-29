Vector Solutions Acquires Frontline Public Safety Solutions to Expand Critical Agency Software

Acquisition creates a comprehensive software suite to help law enforcement and dispatch agencies across the country meet compliance and operational standards

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of technology solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, today announced the acquisition of Frontline Public Safety Solutions, a premier cloud-based software provider for public safety agencies. The acquisition combines Vector Solutions and Frontline's offerings to create a comprehensive platform with tools that improve communication, operations, compliance, and data management for public safety agencies nationwide.

Together, Vector and Frontline create a comprehensive, differentiated law enforcement and dispatch platform that includes an integrated set of training, workforce management, and operational workflow software solutions built specifically for public safety. The combined product set will allow public safety agencies to benefit from a unified operational solution from a single partner and will further enhance local to state agency connection. The acquisition strengthens and expands Vector Solutions' capabilities in the public safety sector, solidifying its position as the go-to provider of effective and compliant workplace technology.

"Our acquisition of Frontline reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing public safety agencies with the most advanced, innovative solutions available," said Jonathan Cherins, CEO of Vector Solutions. "By combining our strengths and expertise, we're delivering an industry-first solution that simplifies operations and ensures agencies can focus on their core mission–protecting and serving their communities."

Founded in 2016, Frontline serves a wide range of public safety agencies across police, dispatch, EMS, and fire. Frontline brings a specialized product portfolio to Vector Solutions, with nine industry-specific modules addressing various vital operational needs for agencies. Customers of both companies–including major law enforcement agencies, state academies, and universities–will now have access to an expanded suite of solutions to meet evolving regulatory and operational needs.

"Frontline began when I was a police officer and saw a need for better communication and tracking at public safety agencies," said Ben Laird, Co-founder of Frontline. "We're thrilled to join forces with Vector Solutions, a company that shares our same passion for advancing law enforcement operations through innovative, purpose-built technology. This acquisition represents a significant opportunity for us to scale our impact, bringing even more resources to the agencies we serve and furthering advancements in the public safety industry."

With Vector Solutions supporting over 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, the acquisition expands its leadership in the law enforcement and public safety sector. Backed by a 25-year history of growth and investment in markets and products, Vector Solutions remains dedicated to expanding its capabilities in law enforcement, including continuing to invest in, support, and grow the Frontline product suite.

To learn more about Vector Solutions' acquisition of Frontlline Public Safety Solutions, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

Vector Solutions for Law Enforcement is the industry leader in operational readiness technology that enables Law Enforcement Departments, Academies, and POST organizations to meet their demanding training, compliance, and preparedness objectives. The Vector Solutions public safety suite of products includes software for training management, policy distribution, personnel scheduling, equipment management, early intervention, and promoting a positive and transparent agency culture. Its accredited online course library includes IADLEST NCP-certified courses approved for POST annual training requirements. Trusted by 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector's purpose-built technology covers the full lifecycle of personnel management, from hire-to-retire, because readiness saves lives. For more information about Vector Solutions for Law Enforcement, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/public-safety/law-enforcement/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 24 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

ABOUT FRONTLINE PUBLIC SAFETY SOLUTIONS

Frontline Public Safety Solutions is committed to empowering public safety agencies with innovative, reliable, and efficient software solutions. Our mission is to enhance operational effectiveness, streamline workflows, and improve accountability for law enforcement, dispatch centers, fire departments, and related emergency services. Through cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of public safety needs, Frontline Public Safety Solutions strives to provide tools that save time, optimize resources, and support the vital work of first responders and public safety professionals. For more information, visit https://www.frontlinepss.com/.

