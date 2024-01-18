Vector Solutions Announces 2023 CPN Seal of Prevention™ Recipients

This year, 409 higher education institutions and organizations received this designation for their exceptional commitment to digital student wellness, safety, and inclusion efforts

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training, software solutions, and data insights that elevate higher education institutions' prevention and compliance strategies, announced the 2023 recipients of its Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention™. Launched in 2020, the CPN Seal of Prevention™ is awarded to higher education institutions and organizations that consistently demonstrate a commitment to world-class digital prevention programs tied to bettering student safety, well-being, and inclusion.

Each recipient of the 2023 CPN Seal of Prevention™ has taken action to create a safer, more inclusive campus over the last year through comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health, and harassment and discrimination. The CPN Seal of Prevention™ elevates the visibility of these commitments to students and parents as essential to consider during the college search process.

Students and parents remain attuned to inclusion efforts on college campuses and are passionate about improving student well-being inside and outside the classroom. In fact, when making the decision of which college to attend, 82% of today's high school seniors view safety, well-being, and inclusion just as highly as a school's academic rigor. According to research conducted by Vector Solutions, 34% of high school seniors are more likely to attend a college or university that has achieved the CPN Seal of Prevention™.

Additionally, institutions that emphasize wellness, safety, and inclusion see improved student outcomes across their college experience - from enrollment and engagement to academic achievement and retention. Higher education institutions that receive the CPN Seal of Prevention™, on average, have an 8% higher first-year retention rate and 9% higher on-time four-year graduation rate compared to those that have not achieved the Seal, thus tying great prevention work directly to recruitment, retention, and long-term institutional success.

"At Vector Solutions, we're proud to highlight the leading institutions and organizations that consistently work to improve student experiences on campus through robust online prevention programs," said Rob Buelow, General Manager, Education at Vector Solutions. "This year's CPN Seal of Prevention™ recipients reflect the top 10% of colleges and universities nationwide, showcasing their dedication to bettering the college experience for all students."

The 2023 recipients of the CPN Seal of Prevention™ consist of 409 colleges, universities, community and technical colleges, and Greek-letter organizations. The profile of Seal-awarded institutions is exceptionally diverse, spanning almost all 50 states, including 4 national fraternities and sororities and 129 of the institutions in the US News & World Report Best Colleges ranking. Since the award launched in 2020, 153 schools have received the Seal all four years. A full list of the 2023 Seal recipients is available here.

The criteria for the CPN Seal of Prevention™ are based on the Principles of Effective Prevention Programs published by Nation, et. al. (2003). Two decades of prevention research and practice helped establish a meaningful quality standard for online prevention programs. Each year, Vector Solutions evaluates over one thousand colleges, universities, and national organizations against evidence-based prevention principles to determine the quality of their digital programming.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for Higher Education

Vector Solutions for Higher Education is the industry leader in post-secondary safety and prevention training, serving more than 2,000 of the nation's most widely recognized and prestigious institutions for more than 20 years. Its programs help drive lasting, large-scale change on the social impact issues that matter most, including alcohol and other drugs; sexual assault and harassment; diversity and inclusion; and mental health. Online prevention programs available through Vector Solutions reach over ten million higher education students, staff, and faculty each year. For more information about Vector Solutions, Higher Education, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/he.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 24 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

