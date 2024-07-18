Vector Solutions Announces Joint Effort With the National Fire Protection Association to Distribute Free Critical Training to All Firefighters across the U.S.

This NFPA responder education program provides a readily accessible, game-like simulation to more than 1.2 million firefighters, helping keep them and their communities safe

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of technology solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, announced that it is working with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to host NFPA's groundbreaking virtual training program for first responders. NFPA received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to build this training that will enhance firefighter competency in responding to emerging distributed energy technologies and lithium-ion battery fires.

The NFPA Fire Incident Response Simulated Training (FIRST) Application offers a game-like simulated training experience designed to address renewable technology emerging hazards. This immersive program allows firefighters to train in realistic virtual scenarios, such as fighting electric vehicle and energy storage fires in residential garages. The application is based on real-world test data, enabling firefighters to engage in interactive, multi-user simulations that mirror actual incidents. This training is engineered to help improve their response times and effectiveness, ultimately enhancing public safety.

"Since the inception of NFPA's electric vehicle and hybrid fire safety training courses 14 years ago, we've seen about 350,000 firefighters benefit from these in-depth lessons," said Andrew Klock, NFPA Senior Manager of Education and Development. "Our hope in working with Vector Solutions is to meet the needs of today's digital learners by using Vector's responder platforms to reach the millions of first responders who may battle these types of fires in their own communities."

Vector Solutions has a long-standing history of serving state, county, and municipal governmental entities since its founding in 1999. With a focus on the Fire and EMS market, Vector worked with NFPA to distribute essential training through the TargetSolutions Training Management System. This collaboration aims to address the evolving needs of today's firefighters through innovative training solutions.

"We are honored to support the NFPA in providing their cutting-edge training to firefighters across the country," said Josh Grossman, General Manager of the Public Sector at Vector Solutions. "Our work together exemplifies our united commitment to ensuring first responders feel prepared and protected as they battle today's emergencies."

Vector Solutions is also supporting this initiative with a pre-built TargetSolutions custom Activity in its versatile training management system that allows fire departments to track and report on their personnel's training progress, ensuring they receive the credit deserved for their participation in this innovative simulation.

To access the free NFPA FIRST Training program, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for FIRE & EMS

Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS is the industry leader in training and workforce management technology that enables Fire and Rescue Departments to meet their demanding training, compliance, and preparedness objectives. The Vector Solutions public safety suite of products includes software for training management, policy distribution, personnel scheduling, critical incident and exposure tracking, and promoting a positive department culture. Its online course library includes more than 450 hours of fire department training with 250+ hours of CAPCE-approved EMS recertification courses. Trusted by 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector's purpose-built technology streamlines the full lifecycle of personnel management because readiness saves lives. For more information about Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/public-safety/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit http://www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at http://www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

