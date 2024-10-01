Vector Solutions Brings Evaluations+ to Canadian Fire Departments, Elevating Skill Proficiency and Career Readiness

The release of Vector Evaluations+ in Canada enables fire agencies to efficiently assess and track teams' skills and competencies, ensuring field preparedness and supporting career advancement readiness

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of technology solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, announced the expansion of the Vector Evaluations+ application into Canada. Vector Evaluations+ is built to help agencies simplify assessments and improve performance through its ability to track field preparedness and determine career advancement readiness.

Managing training for over 3,000 volunteer and 26,000 career firefighters in Canada requires multi-year requirements and detailed reporting, all of which place added challenges on departments. Relying on old, paper-processes demands considerable administrative time and increases the risk of documentation being lost. The expansion of Vector Evaluations+ in Canada now allows agencies to easily record live skill assessments, streamline documentation, and reduce the burden of manually tracking training progress.

"As fire departments across Canada move into the digital age, eliminating paper records and handwritten assessments can save crews hours spent dealing with time-consuming, disparate processes," said Robbi King, veteran firefighter and Solutions Engineer at Vector Solutions. "At the end of the day, the less time spent on admin is more time that can be spent empowering teams and communities."

This product expansion seamlessly integrates with Vector Solutions' online training management system, TargetSolutions, to provide Canadian agencies with complete training documentation, reporting, and analysis. Completed evaluations are automatically recorded in TargetSolutions' credentials, creating a comprehensive, end-to-end training and certification management program with 100% of training—online, classroom, and live skill—in one place. Key benefits of the easy-to-use mobile app include:

Boost Skill Mastery: Empower instructors to capture photos and videos with the mobile app and members to evaluate and improve their skills by viewing their own live demonstrations.

Reduce Administrative Time and Increase Training Time: Save valuable instructor time on scoring, documentation, and evaluation with digital forms and automated calculations.

Identify Skill Gaps and Reduce Liability Exposure: Filter performance trends for individuals or groups and leverage comprehensive documentation and eSignatures to validate qualifications.

"By providing fire departments with the ability to have total oversight into crew skill sets, agencies are helping to foster the growth of employees like never before," said Josh Grossman, General Manager of the Public Sector at Vector Solutions. "From customizable evaluation tools to sharing feedback in real-time, we're helping to support a new era for firefighters to grow in their roles and feel prepared to conquer the very real challenges they may face on the job."

To learn more about the launch of Vector Evaluations+ in Canada, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for FIRE & EMS

Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS is the industry leader in training and workforce management technology that enables Fire and Rescue Departments to meet their demanding training, compliance, and preparedness objectives. The Vector Solutions public safety suite of products includes software for training management, policy distribution, personnel scheduling, critical incident and exposure tracking, and promoting a positive department culture. Its online course library includes more than 450 hours of fire department training with 250+ hours of CAPCE-approved EMS recertification courses. Trusted by 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector's purpose-built technology streamlines the full lifecycle of personnel management because readiness saves lives. For more information about Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com/fire.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 24 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

