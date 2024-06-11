Vector Solutions Expands Vector Cares Program with 15 New Free Courses To Promote Social Awareness and Make Communities a Better Place

The program combines Vector Solutions' technology and capabilities to serve our communities with complimentary online courses on critical topics such as mental well-being and safety

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries, announced an expansion of its social good program, Vector Cares, with the addition of 15 new complimentary online courses. The new offerings bring the total number of free courses to 41, covering topics that promote safety, mental well-being, and community awareness. The program aims to promote social awareness and serve as a resource for individuals seeking to create safer and more inclusive environments. The interactive eLearning courses are free to anyone who registers.

Vector Cares was launched in March 2023 with 26 courses focused on a range of critical topics for students, first responders, and the workforce. Since then, the program has seen over 1,300 enrollments, indicating the high demand for accessible and valuable eLearning resources. This latest expansion, including the launch of LiveSafe Essentials in October 2023, continues Vector Solutions' commitment to providing high-quality training to those who need it most.

The new courses cover an array of topics including understanding trauma, hazing, vaping, self-harm awareness, first responder health, and workplace violence. These additional courses complement existing ones that cover mental health, substance misuse, stress management, servant leadership, and more.

Some highlights of the expansion to the Vector Cares program include:

K-12 Education: Vaping Fundamentals (Grades 6-8), What is Hazing? (Grades 9-12), Self-Harm Awareness and Prevention (Teachers, Faculty, and Staff)

Higher Education: The Aftermath of Trauma, Understanding Trauma

Fire Services: Health and Wellness in Public Safety, Retention and Recruitment in the Fire Service, NFPA 1021 Company Officer: Community Awareness

Law Enforcement: Workplace Violence in Law Enforcement, Excessive Force

Commercial: Flu Awareness, First Aid for Alcohol and Drug Overdose, Protecting Your Team Against Workplace Violence

"The Vector Cares program reflects our commitment to supporting our communities," said Jonathan Cherins, CEO at Vector Solutions. "By offering free courses on critical topics, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge they need. This latest expansion further enhances our ability to reach more people and promote well-being and safety in our society."

Vector Solutions has a long history of providing valuable safety resources to the world's most critical industries, with over 31 million users across its solutions. Founded in 2000, the company has established itself as a credible resource in times of stability and crisis.

To learn more about the expanded Vector Cares program and other offerings from Vector Solutions, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares.

