Vector Solutions Launches Direct Links Feature to Enable Just-In-Time Training for Critical Industries

The newest addition to Vector Solutions' LMS offers seamless learning experiences for faster, more efficient skill development as well as increased knowledge retention and engagement

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, a leading provider of training, compliance, and performance management solutions for critical industries, announced the new Direct Links feature to its award-winning Learning Management System (LMS). This addition allows companies in industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, and facilities management to enhance their multi-platform learning ecosystems, resulting in increased employee engagement and accelerated skill acquisition. With 24/7 access to essential training resources, Direct Links helps create safer workers and drive better business outcomes.

Organizations often face challenges in providing timely training materials within daily workflows. Accessing content across multiple systems creates inefficiencies and disengages employees, especially in dispersed teams. In fact, nearly half of workers report inadequate training for success in their roles. To improve knowledge retention and performance, it's crucial to offer seamless just-in-time content (training delivered right when it is needed to address specific tasks or challenges), especially regarding safety awareness, in easily digestible formats like microlearning. As proof, employees are 76% more likely to stay at companies that provide continuous training.

The addition of Direct Links into the Vector Solutions LMS addresses these challenges by enabling the creation of links and QR codes for specific training activities, such as safety tips, job aids, continued education courses, quizzes, and task lists. These links can then be shared via digital communication channels or even posted on machinery, offering greater visibility and access when and where it's needed. By guiding learners directly to the intended content, Direct Links eliminates the need to navigate multiple systems, creating a smoother user experience. Key benefits of the Direct Links feature include:

Seamless access to content: Learners are directed straight to their assigned or elective training content, bypassing the need to navigate through the LMS.

Security and control: Each link is secured by a login requirement, ensuring that only authorized users can access the content.

Just-in-time training: Administrators can share training resources in real-time, reducing time-to-proficiency and improving on-the-job performance.

Cross-platform functionality: Links and QR codes can be shared via email, chat, or third-party systems, supporting diverse learning environments.

Flexible content integration: Direct Links supports integration with various learning ecosystems, enabling organizations to deliver content in alignment with immersive, blended learning strategies.

"Direct Links facilitates instant access to necessary training content, ensuring employees receive targeted learning when and where it's needed most," said Clare Epstein, General Manager at Vector Solutions. "This enhancement helps organizations improve workforce efficiency and engagement by removing barriers to accessing critical learning resources."

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for INDUSTRIAL

Vector Solutions for Industrial is a leading provider of training, compliance, and performance management solutions for critical industrial sectors including pulp and paper, chemical processing, facilities management, energy, and manufacturing. The Vector Solutions industrial suite of products includes software for training management, competency assessments, EHS management, risk communication, and an extensive online and mobile learning library of 3D animated courses. For more information about Vector Solutions for Industrial, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/industrial-manufacturing/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING, AND CONSTRUCTION (AEC)

Vector Solutions for AEC is a leading provider of training, compliance, and performance management solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction industries. The Vector Solutions AEC suite of products includes software for training management, credential management, EHS management, risk communication, and an extensive library of accredited online courses to help licensed professionals meet continuing education requirements for licensure renewal. For more information about Vector Solutions for AEC, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/engineering-design/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 24 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

