Vector Solutions Launches LiveSafe Essentials Tip Reporting and Safety Communications Platform At No Cost For Active K-12 Training Customers

The new offering empowers students, staff, and parents to seek help on critical safety and well-being issues through an easy-to-use app

TAMPA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and software solutions dedicated to helping schools make their communities safer, smarter, and better, announced the launch of LiveSafe Essentials. The platform empowers students, staff, and parents to identify issues and seek assistance on mental health, bullying, harassment, substance misuse, threats of violence, and other safety and security threats through an easy-to-use mobile app. LiveSafe Essentials is available free of charge to Vector Solutions' K-12 school or district customers who have an active subscription to the Vector Training system for staff or students.

Research on the underlying causes of mass violence in our schools and communities is only becoming clearer. More than fifteen years of studies show that most violent incidents are preceded by cries for help, such as mental health crises, harassment, threats, and social isolation. Empowering individuals to seek help and look out for the well-being of their communities not only addresses immediate concerns but also contributes to the creation of safer and more resilient school environments.

To help schools and communities address these high-priority concerns, Vector Solutions' LiveSafe Essentials offers assistance for a broad range of safety and well-being needs. The intuitive mobile app enables students, staff, and parents to quickly submit information directly to security, access important safety and security resources, and receive critical information. Offerings include:

Secure, anonymous reporting between students and security teams, enabling easy communication in the event of bullying/cyberbullying, mental health crises, threats of violence, and other safety and security concerns.

Quick access to emergency help during emergency, security, or other unsafe situations, utilizing location data for faster response.

Targeted mass notifications informing the community of imminent dangers and appropriate responses, reducing the risk of injury.

Crowdsourced intelligence to develop an understanding of the situation and how best to allocate resources and save lives.

"At Vector Solutions, our mission is to serve staff, students, and parents by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make decisions that positively impact themselves and their community," said Jonathan Cherins, CEO at Vector Solutions. "LiveSafe is uniquely positioned alongside Vector Training and informed by more than a decade of building community engagement to address critical needs. LiveSafe helps build up safety and threat assessment teams as the central nexus, a trusted one-stop shop for staying informed."

Vector Solutions serves over 5,000 K-12 schools and districts. The LiveSafe Essentials platform is now available at no-cost to K-12 customers who have an active, paid subscription to Vector's staff or student training. The offering incorporates the core features of the LiveSafe K-12 Anonymous Tip Reporting & Safety Communications Platform, including mobile app access, emergency options, panic alarm, emergency mass notification broadcast messaging, tip engine, and safety map. A new free online course is also accessible within the Vector Training system that will educate staff and students on the use of LiveSafe Essentials.

"School safety is an ever-evolving issue," said Rob Buelow, General Manager, Education at Vector Solutions. "And while there is no one solution that will ensure a tragedy does not occur, taking a holistic, collaborative, and proactive approach through training and technology tools that prioritize student well-being and create a positive, supportive school climate will lessen the risk. Empowering teachers, staff, and students to understand how to seek help for themselves and others, as well as providing tools to prevent and respond to safety and well-being issues and incidents, remains a central priority for us at Vector Solutions."

To learn more about the new LiveSafe Essentials offering, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for K-12 EDUCATION

Vector Solutions for K-12 Education is a leading provider of training, software and professional development solutions committed to creating safer, smarter and better school environments. Trusted by more than 5,000 K-12 districts in the United States, Vector's award-winning suite of products save administrators time, improve compliance, and streamline administrative processes. Vector trainings on imperative topics like safety and compliance; inclusive instruction; mental health and well-being; diversity, equity and inclusion; and cybersecurity enable students and teachers alike to make schools safer, more inclusive, and more effective places to work and learn. For more information about Vector Solutions for K-12 Education, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com/k12.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

