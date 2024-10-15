Vector Solutions Launches New AgencyConnect Features for Seamless Public Safety Training and Certification Tracking

New updates streamline local and state systems, improving compliance and emergency response readiness for public safety professionals

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of technology solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, announced new updates to its AgencyConnect solution. This update enables first responders to access online and in-person training, certification, and license information all in one place. AgencyConnect is the only technology solution to bridge the gap between local agencies, state-level certifying bodies, and academies to improve first responder training and certification insight.

First responders and state authorities are often inhibited by fragmented systems for training record submission and approval, which limits visibility into available emergency response resources and capabilities at the state level. This lack of centralized data hinders state and federal agencies' ability to assess emergency response resources, thereby impacting response operations and increasing compliance risks. Training records for law enforcement, fire personnel, and EMS are typically scattered across multiple agencies and formats, like paper files or spreadsheets, creating inefficient reporting and validation processes.

"We're tackling the challenges that public safety agencies face when it comes to training and certification data collection and reporting," said Josh Grossman, Public Sector General Manager at Vector Solutions. "Simplifying the management of training information helps reduce administrative burdens, and also enables agencies to make better data-driven decisions that will empower and enhance the capabilities of their teams."

The latest AgencyConnect release enables the seamless transfer of in-person training records from Vector Solutions' training management platform, TargetSolutions, to certifying bodies and academies that use the Acadis Readiness Suite. Building on the success of the first release of AgencyConnect's automation of online training records in October 2023, the update enables local agencies to report all types of training to their state certification authorities without the burdensome data entry and roster uploads. This improvement in the data collection process is critical for state leaders to have better insight into current emergency response resources to help justify budget requests and plan for effective management of natural disasters, mass casualty events, and other events that impact public safety.

"The most recent updates to AgencyConnect gives agencies the tools they need to boost efficiency and compliance," said Ari Vidali, Chief Strategist at Acadis by Vector Solutions. "Now, state training authorities can automatically gather and verify records, with real-time insights into law enforcement, firefighters, EMS providers, and telecommunicators, along with their qualifications. This automation significantly cuts manual processing time, allowing departments to focus more on community safety."

Vector Solutions successfully launched AgencyConnect in Utah, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, and New Mexico in 2023, with nearly 100 connected TargetSolutions customers across these five states. Greg Landwehr with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety shared, "AgencyConnect has been a great asset to my department. It allows me to easily review training course titles and descriptions through Vector Solutions, and after I assign to a renewal category and give initial approval, each subsequent submission is automatically assigned to the appropriate category and approved without me needing to review it again. It has been a big timesaver as we work to streamline our tracking processes."

To learn more about AgencyConnect and other fire and law enforcement solutions including training management software and online training from Vector Solutions, click here for fire and here for law enforcement.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for FIRE & EMS

Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS is the industry leader in training and workforce management technology that enables Fire and Rescue Departments to meet their demanding training, compliance, and preparedness objectives. The Vector Solutions public safety suite of products includes software for training management, policy distribution, personnel scheduling, critical incident and exposure tracking, and promoting a positive department culture. Its online course library includes more than 450 hours of fire department training with 250+ hours of CAPCE-approved EMS recertification courses. Trusted by 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector's purpose-built technology streamlines the full lifecycle of personnel management because readiness saves lives. For more information about Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/public-safety/.

About VECTOR SOLUTIONS for LAW ENFORCEMENT

Vector Solutions for Law Enforcement is the industry leader in operational readiness technology that enables Law Enforcement Departments, Academies, and POST organizations to meet their demanding training, compliance, and preparedness objectives. The Vector Solutions public safety suite of products includes software for training management, policy distribution, personnel scheduling, equipment management, early intervention, and promoting a positive and transparent agency culture. Its accredited online course library includes IADLEST NCP-certified courses approved for POST annual training requirements. Trusted by 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector's purpose-built technology covers the full lifecycle of personnel management, from hire-to-retire, because readiness saves lives. For more information about Vector Solutions for Law Enforcement, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/public-safety/law-enforcement/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

Media Contact

Kara Erwin, Kickstand, 512-771-6911, [email protected], https://www.vectorsolutions.com/

SOURCE Vector Solutions