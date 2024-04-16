Vector Solutions Launches New Career and Technical Education Training Courses for K-12 Districts and CTE Schools

Based on industry best practices and standards, these new course offerings address critical workplace health, safety, and career readiness topics to keep students safe and enhance employability

TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and software solutions dedicated to helping schools make their operations and communities safer, smarter, and better, announced the release of critical K-12 Career and Technical Education (CTE) training courses. The courses include essential knowledge and skills training for students on key topics such as workplace communication, workplace violence, on-the-job safety, and sexual harassment. Additionally, students have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials through OSHA-authorized trainings. These additions expand Vector Solutions' footprint within the CTE market, following the 2023 acquisition of PATHWAYos, the leading platform for connecting K-12 schools and students to work-based learning opportunities.

In a rapidly evolving economic landscape, every industry is navigating a lack of employees with the skilled-labor shortage remaining one of the largest challenges plaguing the U.S. economy. With more and more K-12 graduates choosing not to attend college, the need for effective CTE programs has never been more pressing. CTE has the potential to lessen the projected deficit of 6.5 million skilled workers in industries such as healthcare, business, and trades while providing life-saving information to the nation's youngest employees. Alarmingly, young workers are at a greater risk for injury than their older adult colleagues with around 142,000 workers aged 16-24 seriously hurt on the job each year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By providing students with industry-recognized credentials and hands-on training, CTE not only fills the widening skills gap but also ensures the safety and success of this generation in the workplace.

As an estimated 12.5 million high school and college students are enrolled in CTE programs across the nation, Vector Solutions is expanding its K-12 Training Libraries to easily integrate with existing CTE curriculum to help these students attain competencies that prepare them for success in work-based learning experiences, internships, college, and future careers. The newest course additions include:

Workplace Safety: These courses are designed to boost students' knowledge and retention of essential safety procedures, aligning with industry best practices and national standards from OSHA, the EPA, GHS, and other safety organizations.

Workplace Safety Microlearning: Averaging 5 minutes each, these courses are perfect for in-the-moment refresher training and focus on learner knowledge and effective skill development.

Workplace Compliance: Created to cover crucial compliance-related subjects valued by employers, these courses provide students with a comprehensive understanding for fostering respectful and inclusive workplaces.

Career Readiness and Life Skills: These courses are designed to equip students with the personal and professional skills that will support their successful transition to continuing education, the workforce, and independent living.

OSHA 10-Hour Construction: This OSHA-authorized program addresses critical knowledge on a variety of OSHA-regulated safety and health topics, helping students earn this industry-recognized credential. Includes official OSHA-10 Construction card.

OSHA 10-Hour General Industry: This OSHA-authorized program helps students earn this industry-recognized credential and provides an overview of the type of hazards workers might face at general industry workplaces and touches on hazard identification, hazard avoidance, and hazard control and prevention. Includes official OSHA-10 General Industry card.

"Enhancing CTE in schools is an important investment in the next generation of our workforce," said Rob Buelow, General Manager, Education at Vector Solutions. "At Vector Solutions, we're dedicated to setting students up for success no matter what career path they choose. There's no better way to bridge the skills gap than providing students with training that thousands of our industry customers already rely on to keep their employees safe and effective."

Vector Solutions' workplace safety and compliance training is trusted and used by thousands of global industry leaders. To learn more about the CTE courses within Vector Solutions' K-12 Training Libraries, click here.

