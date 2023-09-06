Vector Solutions Launches New Key K-12 Safety Training Courses For Teachers, Staff, and Students

The new course additions address critical safety and wellness topics to keep students safe during the busy back to school season and throughout the entire school year

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and software solutions dedicated to helping schools make their operations and communities safer, smarter, and better, announced the release of critical K-12 safety training courses. The courses include safety training for teachers, staff, and students on key topics including active assailant preparedness, substance misuse, and self-harm awareness and prevention.

Back to school is a challenging time for school administrators. In addition to facing staff shortages, student mental health concerns, and an increased focus on school safety, they're tasked with staying apprised of changing health curriculum standards and other legislative measures. Such regulations require districts to provide education and prevention programs that address safety concerns such as bullying, youth suicide, substance misuse, harassment, and sexual violence. But staying up-to-date on the latest regulations and implementing the proper training is as crucial as it is difficult to accomplish.

To help schools address these high-priority topics that impact student safety, well-being, and success, Vector Solutions' K-12 Training Libraries offer convenient access to a wide range of high-quality compliance, prevention, and inclusive instruction training courses authored by leading experts. The newest course additions for teachers, staff, and students include:

Active Assailant Preparedness (Teachers and Staff): Based on extensive experience and research, this course covers the protective actions to take during an active assailant event. It also improves the ability to recognize and react to potentially dangerous situations before an attack begins.

Student Alcohol and Substance Misuse (Teachers and Staff): This course explores substances and their effects and side effects, risk factors and at-risk groups, signs and evidence of misuses, and response methods. A variety of substances are covered, including cannabis, vaping, opioids, fentanyl, and more.

Opioid Use and Misuse (Grades 9-12): This course module discusses the nature and consequences of opioid use and misuse and aims to empower students to take a proactive role in addressing opioid-related issues within their communities. This module is available now with the full Substance Use and Misuse Prevention course for grades 6-8 and 9-12 releasing this fall.

Self-Harm Awareness and Prevention (Grades 6-8 and 9-12): These courses educate students on self-harm, the warning signs, how to talk to a trusted adult, and the best ways to be supportive.

"School safety is an ever-evolving issue," said Rob Buelow, General Manager, Education at Vector Solutions. "And while there is no one solution that will ensure a tragedy does not occur, taking a holistic, collaborative, and proactive approach that prioritizes student well-being and creates a positive, supportive school climate will help lessen the risk. Educating teachers, staff, and students to understand how to seek help for themselves and others, as well as prevent and respond to safety and well-being issues and incidents, remains a top priority for us at Vector Solutions."

Vector Solutions' tailored online training and software solutions are specifically designed for schools and offer user-friendly interfaces. The platform has a proven track record of helping busy administrators save time and money, increase compliance, streamline processes, and create safer, more inclusive, and more effective places to work and learn.

To learn more about the Vector Solutions K-12 Training Libraries, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for K-12 EDUCATION

Vector Solutions for K-12 Education is a leading provider of training, software and professional development solutions committed to creating safer, smarter and better school environments. Trusted by more than 5,000 K-12 districts in the United States, Vector's award-winning suite of products save administrators time, improve compliance, and streamline administrative processes. Vector trainings on imperative topics like safety and compliance; inclusive instruction; mental health and well-being; diversity, equity and inclusion; and cybersecurity enable students and teachers alike to make schools safer, more inclusive, and more effective places to work and learn. For more information about Vector Solutions for K-12 Education, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com/k12.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

Media Contact

Anna Craven, Kickstand Communications, 857-753-0727, [email protected], https://www.vectorsolutions.com/

SOURCE Vector Solutions