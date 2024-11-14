Vector Solutions Launches Online Food Safety Training, Ensuring Compliance and High Quality Product Standards for Food and Beverage Manufacturers

New libraries usher in standardized training for frontline food manufacturing employees, preventing contamination risks and promoting operational excellence

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, a leading provider of training, compliance, and performance management solutions for critical industrial sectors, announced the release of its Food Safety libraries. The online courses help food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers achieve compliance, minimize risks, enhance productivity, and uphold high product quality standards. With comprehensive resources available in one place, Vector Solutions bridges the knowledge gap, ensuring that frontline F&B employees are equipped with essential knowledge to make safer, smarter decisions in the workplace.

Companies lose on average $10 million per food recall incident, heightening the need for enhanced industry training that prevents product quality errors. Between 2019 and 2023, there were over 850 reported food recalls. To address this, Vector Solutions has introduced 30 interactive courses aimed at standardizing food manufacturing training. These new training libraries equip frontline workers with essential food safety skills and protocols to help avoid costly recalls and quality issues.

The curricula align with the latest food regulations and quality standards set forth by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Safe Quality Food (SQF), and the Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS) to ensure compliance. Available for deployment as a content-only solution or within Vector LMS Convergence, Vector Solutions' two new Food Safety libraries include:

The Food Safety Online Course Library: Tailored specifically for frontline F&B employees, this library covers key food safety topics like hygiene, foodborne illness prevention, and regulatory compliance. Designed with multilingual support to streamline food safety practices and ensure accessibility and comprehension, the courses are available in a range of languages.

The Food Safety Complete Library: This online training library bundles essential food safety training courses with professional development courses, as well as Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) trainings delivered in standard and microlearning formats. This all-in-one offering not only equips workers with critical food safety knowledge but also addresses skills gaps and strengthens employee hiring and retention. By promoting safety and professional growth through accessible, role-specific training, companies can build a highly skilled workforce dedicated to maintaining standards and advancing within their roles.

"F&B manufacturers are constantly navigating changing regulations and consumer expectations in order to prioritize food safety and compliance, yet many companies struggle to offer consistent, high quality training for their workforce," said Clare Epstein, General Manager of Commercial for Vector Solutions. "Our new Food Safety libraries fill this gap with targeted, expert-developed courses that support compliance and help manufacturers keep their teams prepared and proactive in preventing costly incidents."

The online courses help F&B companies streamline their training efforts by offering the following industry-leading benefits:

Flexible learning: Courses can be accessed online at any time, allowing employees to learn at their own pace, reducing downtime and improving retention.

Engaging content: Interactive modules are designed to provide practical solutions and preventive measures to help reduce the risks F&B manufacturers face while navigating real-world challenges.

Multilingual support: Courses offer consistent, high quality training in over 40 languages, including human-reviewed Spanish translation to meet the needs of the 30% of workers who identify as Hispanic or Latino.

To learn more about Vector Solutions' Food Safety libraries, please visit HERE.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for INDUSTRIAL

Vector Solutions for Industrial is a leading provider of training, compliance, and performance management solutions for critical industrial sectors including pulp and paper, chemical processing, facilities management, energy, and manufacturing. The Vector Solutions industrial suite of products includes software for training management, competency assessments, EHS management, risk communication, and an extensive online and mobile learning library of 3D animated courses. For more information about Vector Solutions for Industrial, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/industrial-manufacturing/food-beverages/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 24 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

Media Contact

Kara Erwin, Kickstand, 512-771-6911, [email protected], https://www.vectorsolutions.com/

SOURCE Vector Solutions