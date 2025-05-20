Vector Solutions Launches Workforce Safety Seal of Recognition to Celebrate Safety Excellence

New annual program recognizes organizations leading in safety training engagement and technology adoption

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of impactful technology solutions that enhance safety, compliance, and operational efficiency, today announced the launch of its new Workforce Safety Seal of Recognition. The first-of-its-kind annual program is designed to evaluate and honor organizations that are setting the standard in workplace safety through proactive training efforts and technology adoption.

With workforce shortages and skills gaps putting pressure on safety performance, the Workforce Safety Seal of Recognition creates a formal, structured, and objective way to evaluate and celebrate companies that are upskilling their teams and building resilient safety cultures. The program awards Platinum and Gold seals based on safety training engagement and technology usage criteria, with Platinum recognizing strong performance in both training and safety management, and Gold celebrating excellence in either. This offers a benchmark for safety excellence while honoring those that prioritize continuous improvement.

The 2024 Workforce Safety Seal of Recognition recipients have achieved high completion rates on Vector Solutions’ most widely used safety courses among their industry peers, such as Bloodborne Pathogens, Lockout/Tagout, and Hazard Communication GHS, and have meaningfully adopted Vector Solutions’ EHS management tools. This includes consistent use of digital systems for incident investigations, corrective actions, inspections, and hazard reporting, demonstrating a proactive and sustained approach to safety compared to industry peers.

In addition to providing formal recognition, the program also offers several key benefits to recipients, including:

Standardized Safety Recognition: A measurable framework to assess and reward safety performance based on training engagement and EHS technology usage

Industry Benchmarking: The ability to compare safety strategies to industry best practices to encourage continuous improvement

Increased Safety Credibility: Enhanced recruitment efforts and stronger workforce confidence through public acknowledgment of safety priorities

Elevated Skills Development: Reinforcement of training completion and competency development across the workforce

Stronger Safety Culture: Support for long-term cultural change by encouraging proactive safety practices

Enhanced Public Awareness: Marketing support to promote achievements across social media, websites, and industry networks, boosting credibility with employees, clients, boards, and prospective hires

“Many organizations make significant investments in training and safety technologies, but those efforts often go unnoticed,” said Clare Epstein, General Manager of Commercial at Vector Solutions. “Research conducted by Vector Solutions in 2024 found that frontline workers in critical industrial sectors find safety to be one of the most important factors on the job, second only to pay. This recognition aims to provide our customers the credit they deserve for investing in what matters most: the health and safety of their people.”

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for INDUSTRIAL

Vector Solutions for Industrial is a leading provider of training, compliance, and performance management solutions for critical industrial sectors including pulp and paper, chemical processing, facilities management, energy, and manufacturing. The Vector Solutions industrial suite of products includes software for training management, competency assessments, EHS management, risk communication, and an extensive online and mobile learning library of 3D animated courses. For more information about Vector Solutions for Industrial, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/industrial-manufacturing/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION (AEC)

Vector Solutions for AEC is a leading provider of training, compliance, and performance management solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction industries. The Vector Solutions AEC suite of products includes software for training management, credential management, EHS management, risk communication, and an extensive library of accredited online courses to help licensed professionals meet continuing education requirements for licensure renewal. For more information about Vector Solutions for AEC, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/engineering-design/.

