Vector Solutions Raises the Bar for College Student Well-Being with Reimagined Alcohol and Healthy Relationship Education

Updated AlcoholEdu® and RespectEdu courses offer holistic, personalized learning experiences designed for today's campus realities

TAMPA, Fla., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and software solutions dedicated to helping schools make their operations and communities safer, smarter, and better, today unveiled reimagined versions of its flagship prevention programs: AlcoholEdu® for College and the newly renamed RespectEdu suite (formerly Sexual Assault Prevention). These releases reflect a bold evolution in higher education's approach to substance misuse and sexual assault prevention, combining cutting-edge instructional design with student-centered learning paths.

With shifting social norms, growing mental health needs, and new compliance pressures, higher education institutions must move beyond traditional check-the-box training. Today's students need meaningful, skills-based education to navigate complex relationships and make safe, informed choices. Vector Solutions' reimagined AlcoholEdu® and RespectEdu courses meet this head-on, offering interactive, personalized experiences that resonate with modern learners.

Unlike traditional training methods, Vector's reimagined courses are built from the ground up with a holistic view centering around enhancing student understanding of what healthy behaviors and relationships look like. To best equip students with the skills needed to navigate today's campus environment, each program taps into engaging instructional tools, including character-based interactions and branching scenarios. Additional updates to both programs include:

AlcoholEdu® for College:

Introduces a character-driven storyline to guide learners through real-world situations.

Offers adaptive learning based on student drinker profiles, including personalized pathways for the growing number of students who abstain from drinking or are in recovery from substance use disorder.

Integrates decision-tree scenarios, real-time feedback, and science-based insights into substance use and wellness.

Streamlines learning into an impactful, 1-hour experience with high engagement and proven retention.

RespectEdu:

Offers tailored pathways for students who identify as survivors of sexual violence or have caused harm.

Emphasizes skills needed to engage in healthy communication, boundary-setting, consent education, and mental health awareness.

Incorporates personal values exploration, digital abuse prevention, and respectful peer to peer relationships.

Individual courses have been designed for unique audiences including undergraduates, grad students, athletes, international students, and non-traditional learners. The courses align with evolving Title IX and Clery Act requirements while incorporating research-based strategies for prevention and education.

"To truly reach students, we must meet them where they are—digitally, emotionally, and socially," said Rob Buelow, VP and General Manager of Education at Vector Solutions. "We're proud to offer narrative-first courses that are engaging, science-backed, and student-centered. With personalized, action-oriented pathways focused on the experiences and needs of today's students, we're equipping them with skills they'll carry far beyond college."

Originally launched in 2000 and 2014 respectively, AlcoholEdu® and RespectEdu have educated millions of students and remain two of the most widely adopted, proven-effective prevention programs in higher education. The 2025 releases represent the most comprehensive updates to date. Both courses were created collaboratively with their respective innovation councils, composed of higher education and subject matter experts. To accompany each program, higher education administrators can access rich data insights, including pre-,post-, and follow-up surveys as well as robust capabilities to customize trainings to align with institution-specific needs.

To learn more about Vector Solutions' extensive Higher Education training course library, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for Higher Education

Vector Solutions for Higher Education is the industry leader in post-secondary safety and prevention training, serving more than 2,000 of the nation's most widely recognized and prestigious institutions for more than 20 years. Its programs help drive lasting, large-scale change on the social impact issues that matter most, including alcohol and other drugs; sexual assault and harassment; and mental health and well-being. Online prevention programs available through Vector Solutions reach over ten million higher education students, staff, and faculty each year. For more information about Vector Solutions, Higher Education, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/he.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

