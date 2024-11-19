Vector Solutions Unveils Groundbreaking Data in National Insights Report on "Understanding the COVID Cohort"

The second annual report offers in-depth analysis and unique insights into the attitudes, behaviors, and needs of this year's incoming college students impacted by the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions and data insights that elevate higher education institutions' prevention and compliance strategies, announced the release of a new report, "Understanding the COVID Cohort: Key Trends That Make This Year's Incoming College Students Unique." The latest installment of Vector Solutions' Campus Prevention Network (CPN) National Insights series analyzes unique Fall 2024 data collected from pre-matriculation training programs, presenting a nuanced perspective on the attitudes, perceptions, and behaviors of over 350,000 incoming college students (age 19 and under) across 448 colleges and universities. These students, referred to in this report as "the COVID cohort," represent the first class of incoming college students who spent all four years of secondary education in a world impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID cohort appears to be defined by contradictions. They value mental health, diversity, and personal responsibility, yet are reluctant to act when faced with difficult situations. They are aware of the importance of intervening to keep their community safe, but prefer indirect methods that minimize personal risk. They also feel increasingly disconnected from their peers, faculty, and staff despite sharing common values. This year's report highlights significant year-over-year trends among first-year students since 2021, offering insight into how the pandemic has influenced their attitudes towards: mental health; diversity; alcohol and substance misuse; sexual violence; and personal, peer, and institutional responsibilities.

"Students impacted by the pandemic present unique challenges and opportunities that university administrators at all levels must understand to achieve meaningful outcomes," said Rob Buelow, VP and General Manager of Education at Vector Solutions. "This report equips higher education institutions with a better understanding of this generation's specific needs, enabling schools to tailor programs that foster resilience, engagement, and success."

The report provides unique insights into how students understand the world around them and their attitudes and perceptions around critical issues on campus. Key findings include:

Sustained Awareness, Decreased Confidence: 70% of incoming students report that they have the resources and time to seek mental health support, yet show a significant decrease in confidence that help-seeking can make a difference (92% in 2022 to 85% in 2024) as well in perceived need for mental health support during the past year (40% in 2022 to 29% in 2024).

Inaccurate Perceptions of Peers: A significant gap exists between students' own beliefs and their perceptions of peers, especially regarding mental health support, interventions to address sexual misconduct, and alcohol use. 89% reported that they would refrain from engaging in sexual activity if the other person were incapacitated due to alcohol or drug use, while only 51% believe that their peers would do the same.

Bystander Intervention Ambivalence: While students exhibit awareness of bystander intervention strategies, most are not comfortable taking direct approaches, especially when they pose personal risks. Only 40% of these students would confront a person that is causing harm in a potential sexual assault situation, while 83% would ask the victim if they need help, 88% believe that intervening could save a life, and 87% believe that it is important to treat others with respect.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion: The COVID cohort demonstrates a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, but, overall, a significantly lower number of first-year students would respect a person who spoke up if someone was engaging in bias-related behavior (93% in 2021 to 84% in 2024) or are confident in their ability to act as an ally to others (90% in 2021 to 82% in 2024).

"Higher education leaders face unprecedented demands to foster inclusive, supportive, and resilient campus environments," stated Charity Stutzman, Senior Director of Higher Education Strategy at Vector Solutions. "Our report provides critical insights into how this generation's pandemic-influenced experiences shape their approach to campus life, allowing institutions to better align resources, interventions, and policies with evolving student needs."

The report emphasizes the need for campus environments that balance academic rigor with the psychological, emotional, and social needs of students — especially as pandemic-related challenges continue to impact mental health and well-being. As universities work to retain students through their first semesters, institutions must address gaps in engagement and connection while supporting the holistic development of students through stable and reliable resources.

The data referenced in this release were collected digitally from June 1 to August 31, 2024 from more than 350,000 incoming first-year college students (age 19 and under) across 448 colleges and universities across the United States. The data was collected as part of pre-matriculation training programs, including AlcoholEdu® for College, Sexual Assault Prevention for Undergraduates, Mental Well-Being for Students, and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging for Students.

To access the full report and learn more about Vector Solutions' CPN National Insights series, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for HIGHER EDUCATION

Vector Solutions for Higher Education is the industry leader in post-secondary safety and prevention training, serving more than 2,000 of the nation's most widely recognized and prestigious institutions for more than 20 years. Its programs help drive lasting, large-scale change on the social impact issues that matter most, including alcohol and other drugs; sexual assault and harassment; diversity and inclusion; and mental health. Online prevention programs available through Vector Solutions reach over ten million higher education students, staff, and faculty each year. For more information about Vector Solutions, Higher Education, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/he

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 24 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

Media Contact

Kara Erwin, Kickstand Communications, 512-771-6911, [email protected], https://www.vectorsolutions.com/

SOURCE VECTOR SOLUTIONS