Vector Solutions Unveils Major Updates to TargetSolutions Platform for a Cutting-Edge, User-Focused Training Experience

New design and workflow improvements enhance usability, streamline training, and optimize access across all devices

TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of technology solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, announced major updates to its industry-leading TargetSolutions platform. These enhancements introduce a mobile-optimized, modernized user experience, allowing agencies to complete critical training and operational tasks more efficiently, anytime and anywhere.

With fire departments nationwide facing ongoing recruitment and retention challenges, agencies are adapting to meet the expectations of a new generation of firefighters. Generation Z, having grown up with technology integrated into every aspect of life, expects intuitive, mobile-friendly platforms. To support this shift, Vector Solutions has raised the bar with TargetSolutions, delivering a sleek, user-friendly interface that enhances efficiency and accessibility across all devices.

"The market has significantly changed and today's firefighters expect more from their technology," said Robbi King, veteran firefighter and Director of Solutions Engineering at Vector Solutions. "We're proud to equip agencies with user-centric solutions that improve crews' preparedness and keep them ahead of evolving industry needs."

The updates introduce a contemporary design to Vector's trusted platform, enhancing usability and helping agencies quickly locate essential tools and easily find the right training from a catalog of over 2,500 industry-specific courses. Refined through extensive user testing, key enhancements to TargetSolutions include:

Modern, User-Tested Interface: Sleek, modern design boosts usability and offers customization for departments to prominently display their logo and industry-specific accent colors, ensuring the platform reflects their identity and reinforces the pride and unity that defines their team.

Mobile-Optimization: Built for all devices, departments can seamlessly navigate the platform and keep teams on track no matter where they are or what device they're using.

Building on this new foundational user experience, additional updates to the interface and new features will be released throughout 2025.

"Fire departments are evolving, and so is the industry's most trusted training management system," said Josh Grossman, General Manager of the Public Sector at Vector Solutions. "With a modern interface and mobile optimization, we're helping departments stay agile and prepared for the future."

Vector Solutions will demo the new TargetSolutions interface at FDIC 2025, Booth #2115 during exhibit hall hours. To learn more about TargetSolutions, click here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for FIRE & EMS

Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS is the industry leader in training and workforce management technology that enables Fire and Rescue Departments to meet their demanding training, compliance, and preparedness objectives. The Vector Solutions public safety suite of products includes software for training management, policy distribution, personnel scheduling, critical incident and exposure tracking, and promoting a positive department culture. Its online course library includes more than 450 hours of fire department training with 250+ hours of CAPCE-approved EMS recertification courses. Trusted by 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector's purpose-built technology streamlines the full lifecycle of personnel management because readiness saves lives. For more information about Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/public-safety/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. 2025 marks Vector's 25th anniversary, highlighting a legacy of innovation and service. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 24 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

Media Contact

Kara Erwin, Kickstand Communications, 512-771-6911, [email protected], www.vectorsolutions.com

SOURCE Vector Solutions