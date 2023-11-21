Vectorworks 2024 Update 2 Now Available to all Designers

Expanding on its capacity to enhance designers' workflows and provide them more time to design, this latest update delivers several critical improvements that will continue to empower users to achieve faster and more efficient processes from start to finish. Post this

Expanding on its capacity to enhance designers' workflows and provide them more time to design, this latest update delivers several critical improvements that will continue to empower users to achieve faster and more efficient processes from start to finish. Users will discover improvements to overall stability when working with worksheets, increasing data accuracy. Mac users can also look forward to an improved experience with Redshift render mode on macOS Sonoma.

Additionally, with the new Live Mode in the Omniverse Connector tool, users can now experience the power of real-time updates in their Omniverse Live Session models as they make changes in Vectorworks. Those collaborating on the NVIDIA Omniverse platform will receive real-time updates for a more seamless and iterative design process.

For Architects

Continuing to address architects' specific needs, Vectorworks 2024 Update 2 includes improved representation of doors and windows for documentation, optimizing pocket door configurations and windows with custom sashes for better-quality 2D output. Improved interactive sizing and handing widgets for doors and windows also enhance the direct modeling and editing experience of those objects.

Improvements to the Structural Member's auto join behavior and better support for custom profile shapes mean more accuracy in its 2D representation. Plus, users will find improved performance when working with new parametric cabinet and railing objects and a new catalog of Aristokraft cabinets, providing even more options for customization and variety.

For Landscape Architects and Designers

In a continued commitment to providing landscape professionals with the tools they need to embrace BIM in their everyday workflows, this update takes the improved visual and organizational capabilities of Vectorworks 2024 to a new level. Users will discover notable advancements in Site Model functionality, allowing for improved documentation of site changes, enhanced cut/fill behavior, more accurate representation of proposed surfaces on site models and heightened accuracy and stability when using site modifiers. They can now also take advantage of new default data tags for the Fence object.

Both Vectorworks Architect and Landmark users will benefit from the IFC improvements in this update, making BIM collaboration easier through new default settings for windows/doors, ramps, grid lines and columns/pilasters. Additionally, there is. Better support for IFC reference files in the Project Sharing environment, reducing the risk of error. Adding new fence and railing tool worksheets will assist designers in both fields with reporting information for quantity take offs.

For Lighting and Live Event Designers

Update 2 delivers additional quality and performance improvements to entertainment professionals' workflows, elevating overall quality and performance. Improved cable tools make editing and modifying cables and cable routes more reliable. At the same time, the general improvements to Summary Keys offer a notably enhanced representation of geometry and alignment of information.

For Vision users, this update brings even better support for GDTF files. Now, they can enjoy seamless compatibility with gLTF/glb-backed GDTF files, and GDTF-based conventional fixtures can be focused and saved directly within the Vision platform.

This update is available to download for all currently released English-based versions of Vectorworks 2024. To install the update, select "Check for Updates" from the Vectorworks menu (Mac) or the Help menu (Windows).

Unleash your creativity and discover how to design without limits with a free 7-day trial of Vectorworks Design Suite.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting, and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

Media Contact

Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-290-5114, [email protected], vectorworks.net

Twitter

SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.