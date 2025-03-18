Vectorworks 2025 Update 4 Amplifies Mobile Collaboration, AI Image Enhancements, Smarter Workflows, and More

Latest Update Strengthens Vectorworks' Design Ecosystem with Powerful Tools, Increased Efficiency, and Enhanced Connectivity.

COLUMBIA, Md., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. has released its fourth update to the Vectorworks 2025 product line, delivering powerful AI-driven design enhancements, expanded reality capture capabilities, and seamless partner integrations. This update also introduces Braceworks Chord Loading, a critical advancement in structural analysis that enhances the safety and stability of truss systems. These improvements empower designers to work faster, smarter, and more connected than ever.

"With the release of Vectorworks 2025 Update 4, we are excited to enhance design technology by providing more efficient and intelligent workflows," said Darick DeHart, Chief Product Officer at Vectorworks. "This update features improved mobile accessibility, AI-powered design tools, enhanced interoperability, and performance refinements, allowing designers to work seamlessly from anywhere. These enhancements reinforce our commitment to innovation, ensuring our users have the flexibility, accuracy, and efficiency to reach their creative potential."

Vectorworks Nomad Upgrades: Smarter, Smoother, and More Precise

Vectorworks 2025 Update 4 delivers significant enhancements to the Vectorworks Nomad mobile app for iOS, improving accessibility, usability, and collaboration for designers on the go.

The Vectorworks Nomad interface has been redesigned for a more intuitive experience, aligning with the Vectorworks desktop application for familiar navigation. Users can now filter and find files more efficiently, save directly to organized folders, and access tools with minimal effort. Additionally, users can harness the new guest mode to share information with external collaborators.

With Nomad Object Capture, users can also unlock the full potential of mobile 3D object scanning using Apple's advanced Reality Capture tools. The LiDAR sensor on supported devices enables detailed texture capture, allowing designers to integrate high-fidelity scans into their Vectorworks projects. A redesigned interface ensures all reality capture modes are easily accessible, while improved device compatibility notifications inform users of available features, maximizing their mobile workflow.

Enhancing collaboration, Update 4 introduces a native viewer for the Cloud Document Reviewer to the Nomad app, bringing desktop-level control to iOS devices. Users can view, measure, and markup project sheets remotely, whether in the office, on-site, or offline. With the ability to access documents anytime, anywhere, Nomad can now be used as a powerful tool for coordination and enhanced productivity beyond the desktop.

"We've enhanced the Vectorworks Nomad app to provide a more intuitive and powerful mobile experience, ensuring designers can seamlessly access, review, and collaborate on projects from anywhere," said Vladislav Stanev, vice president of product management at Vectorworks. "Leveraging Apple's latest Reality Capture technology allows users to now capture and visualize real-world textures with incredible precision. These improvements, a more cohesive interface, and offline access empower our users with the flexibility and efficiency they need to keep their workflows moving."

AI Image Enhancements

Update 4 also delivers significant enhancements to the AI Visualizer, giving designers more control over AI-generated imagery. New capabilities include inpainting for precise edits, image style transfer for custom aesthetics, enhanced detail creation for high-definition visuals, and adjustable aspect ratios for greater image proportion control. Additionally, new options make generating textures, fills, and image props easier, allowing for effortless integration into projects. These updates aim to improve design processes and further solidify state-of-the-art AI technology in the Vectorworks workspace.

Advanced Rotational Force Analysis with Braceworks Chord Loading

This feature provides precise rotational force analysis for individual truss chords, ensuring the safety and stability of the designed truss structure. It includes a visual display of the direction and value of rotation force, customizable thresholds, and chord-based reporting for improved control and clarity, allowing customers to reduce the risk of designed truss systems.

New Partner Integrations Enhance Workflow Flexibility and Performance

Update 4 expands the Vectorworks ecosystem with new partner integrations through its Partner Network to enhance workflow efficiency.

For landscape design professionals in Australia and New Zealand, a new EvergreenConnect integration streamlines plant specification management within Vectorworks Landmark. Designers can now directly verify plant availability, required quantities, and pricing in their workflow, reducing manual checks and ensuring more accurate project planning.

For Windows users, Vectorworks has partnered with nCircle to improve reality capture workflows. This integration allows designers to import RCS/RCP files directly into Vectorworks without complex, time-consuming conversions, enabling a more fluid and efficient experience when working with point cloud data.

Install Today

This update is now available to download for all currently released English-language-based versions of Vectorworks 2025 and is immediately accessible to subscription and Vectorworks Service Select customers. To install the update, select "Check for Updates" from the Vectorworks menu (Mac) or the Help menu (Windows).

Expand your design possibilities and potential with a free 7-day trial of Vectorworks Design Suite. Visit the Tech Bulletin for a full list of features and enhancements, and check out the Public Roadmap to stay up to date on the future of Vectorworks, leave feedback on upcoming changes, or suggest new features.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

