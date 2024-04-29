Vectorworks Architect 2024 Named Finalist in Architizer A+Product Awards for Best in Technology

Vectorworks Architect Shortlisted for Best Architecture Software, Public Voting Closes May 10.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., is pleased to announce that Vectorworks Architect 2024 has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious 2024 Architizer A+Product Awards for Best in Technology for Architecture Software. This new category recognizes software and applications that empower architects, designers, and others in the AEC industry to maximize their creativity, practice their craft more efficiently, and/or run their businesses effectively.

With a renowned jury comprised of architects from top firms and 30+ award categories spanning every type of product used in architecture and interiors, the A+Product Awards forms the definitive list of the world's best building products and honors the elements behind the globe's most inspiring contemporary buildings.

Vectorworks Architect stood out among a competitive field of entries for its comprehensive suite of features tailored to the needs of architects and designers. Built to showcase your skill and creativity, Vectorworks Architect allows you to sketch, model, and document in a fully integrated workflow with the world's most design-centric BIM solution. With superior 2D graphics, 3D modeling, and visualization tools, Architect is built to deliver absolute creative expression and maximum efficiency.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Architizer A+Awards for our commitment to advancing technology in architecture," said Vectorworks Senior Product Marketing Director Rubina Siddiqui, AIA. "At Vectorworks, we are dedicated to empowering architects and designers with innovative software solutions that enable them to push the boundaries of creativity and achieve their design goals more effectively. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing efforts to provide industry-leading tools that let professionals thrive in today's rapidly evolving design landscape."

The Architizer A+ Popular Choice Award is determined by public voting, which closes May 10. Popular Choice and Jury winners will be announced on June 3, 2024.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally, more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting, and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About Architizer

Architizer's core mission is to empower architects by connecting designers with building-product manufacturers, and via our inspiring content, awards programs, competitions and global reach spotlighting the world's best architecture. We connect architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities, and a better world.

